Why Olivia Jade is my 2026 style muse - the YouTuber's best looks to date

When you’re the offspring of famed fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli (yes, that Mossimo) and actress Lori Loughlin, it's scientifically impossible not to be born with serious style game.

You might know the name Olivia Jade from YouTube, where she’s garnered a following of over 1.8m subscribers, from her notable front row Fashion Week looks or because she was tied to one of Hollywood's most adored heartthrobs, Jacob Elordi. Whichever way you found her, I’m sure we can all agree that you're glad you did, because when it comes to It-girls wardrobes we would happily steal, her name is up there on the list.

© @oliviajade Olivia's Instagram page has become my new Pinterest

Stylish beyond saying, the 26-year-old Californian native has become a household name for those chronically online, and it wasn’t until recently that I hit the follow button on various social media apps. What convinced me to click that shiny blue button at the top of her feed and join the existing 1.2m fanbase? Her effortless outfit concoctions, of course.

On consensus, if there’s one thing I know to be true about Olivia Jade, it’s that the girl has range. From micro mini puff ball dresses to sleek, chic French girl-inspired denim twin-sets and Victoria Beckham-approved oversized suiting moments, this nepo-baby is far from basic.

After dedicating my lunchbreak to a deep scroll, I quickly came to the conclusion that Olivia Jade is my style muse for 2026, and these particular ensemble options prove exactly why.

© Getty Images Fluffy FROW Jacket To attend and sit FROW at the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week back in September of last year, Olivia slipped into a tiny black micro mini dress and heels combo, complemented with a dazzling tinsel-esque fluffy coat.

© Getty Images Puffball Perfection Possibly my favourite look the YouTube star has ever worn was this all-white puffball mini accented with dainty lace detailing. The adorable Aje dress was styled to perfection with a brown suede bag and the addition of white thong heels.



© GC Images Oversized Suiting Styles The definition of multifaceted, this oversized black boxy suit, which she wore to attend the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, oozed effortless prowess.

© Getty Images Keeping Cool in Coperni Spotted en route to the SS26 Coperni show in Paris, Olivia channelled her inner French-girl in a classic white halterneck mini dress. Adding a pair of pointed-toe pumps and black sunglasses, Olivia proved simple needn't be boring.

© @oliviajade Chic at Chanel Proving just how chic jeans and a cute top can be at the Chanel Couture show last year, the 26-year-old paired her bouncy curtain bang blowout with a pink and yellow tweed top and low-rise, slim-fitting blue jeans.

© @oliviajade Off Duty Excellence I can't lie, one of the main reasons I hit follow was because of this outfit. Casual yet cute and oozing just the right amount of cottage core for a Sunday stroll, her picnic blanket midi skirt and bandana combo has definitely inspired my own weekend wardrobe going forward.

© @oliviajade A Nasty Pucci Outfit Nailing holiday style to celebrate her 25th birthday in Italy, Olivia paired a colourful Pucci halterneck with a simple satin skirt. In my book, the real hero was her baby blue suede ballet flats, which tied the look together.

© @oliviajade Pastel Perfection Clashing colours and prints together is something very close to my heart and a constant in my outfit rotations, thus making this summer-fuelled mini short and button-up look one of my faves. Pairing baby blue and butter yellow together is now on my SS26 vision board - thanks, Liv!

© Getty Images Delightful Double Denim I love me a dose of double denim, so it's understandable why this look of Olivia's is on my best dressed round up. Spotted strutting around the streets of Paris last year, the cute co-ord was a fun take on how to double down on jean fabric.