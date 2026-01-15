Why Olivia Jade is my 2026 style muse - the YouTuber's best looks to date

Jacob Elordi’s on-again-off-again girlfriend is the style muse I didn’t know I needed

Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
When you’re the offspring of famed fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli (yes, that Mossimo) and actress Lori Loughlin, it's scientifically impossible not to be born with serious style game. 

You might know the name Olivia Jade from YouTube, where she’s garnered a following of over 1.8m subscribers, from her notable front row Fashion Week looks or because she was tied to one of Hollywood's most adored heartthrobs, Jacob Elordi. Whichever way you found her, I’m sure we can all agree that you're glad you did, because when it comes to It-girls wardrobes we would happily steal, her name is up there on the list. 

Olivia's Instagram page has become my new Pinterest © @oliviajade
Olivia's Instagram page has become my new Pinterest

Stylish beyond saying, the 26-year-old Californian native has become a household name for those chronically online, and it wasn’t until recently that I hit the follow button on various social media apps. What convinced me to click that shiny blue button at the top of her feed and join the existing 1.2m fanbase? Her effortless outfit concoctions, of course. 

On consensus, if there’s one thing I know to be true about Olivia Jade, it’s that the girl has range. From micro mini puff ball dresses to sleek, chic French girl-inspired denim twin-sets and Victoria Beckham-approved oversized suiting moments, this nepo-baby is far from basic. 

After dedicating my lunchbreak to a deep scroll, I quickly came to the conclusion that Olivia Jade is my style muse for 2026, and these particular ensemble options prove exactly why. 

Olivia Jade attends the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Terminal Warehouse on September 11, 2025 in New York City. © Getty Images

Fluffy FROW Jacket

To attend and sit FROW at the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week back in September of last year, Olivia slipped into a tiny black micro mini dress and heels combo, complemented with a dazzling tinsel-esque fluffy coat. 

Olivia Jade attends the AJE Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais de Tokyo on October 07, 2025 in Paris, France. © Getty Images

Puffball Perfection

Possibly my favourite look the YouTube star has ever worn was this all-white puffball mini accented with dainty lace detailing. The adorable Aje dress was styled to perfection with a brown suede bag and the addition of white thong heels.  

Olivia Jade is seen arriving to God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on October 20, 2025 in New York City. © GC Images

Oversized Suiting Styles

The definition of multifaceted, this oversized black boxy suit, which she wore to attend the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, oozed effortless prowess. 

Olivia Jade Giannulli wears long light brown wavy hair with a side part, black cat-eye sunglasses, black croc-embossed leather clutch bag from Coperni, white cotton shirt-style mini dress with a bandeau bodice and halter collar straps fastened with small silver hardware, front button placket, fitted waist and A-line skirt, black patent leather pointed-toe T-strap high-heeled shoes with stiletto heels, outside Coperni, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2026, © Getty Images

Keeping Cool in Coperni

Spotted en route to the SS26 Coperni show in Paris, Olivia channelled her inner French-girl in a classic white halterneck mini dress. Adding a pair of pointed-toe pumps and black sunglasses, Olivia proved simple needn't be boring. 

Olivia Jade at Chanel Couture show© @oliviajade

Chic at Chanel

Proving just how chic jeans and a cute top can be at the Chanel Couture show last year, the 26-year-old paired her bouncy curtain bang blowout with a pink and yellow tweed top and low-rise, slim-fitting blue jeans.

Olivia Jade in a red skirt and brown jacket © @oliviajade

Off Duty Excellence

I can't lie, one of the main reasons I hit follow was because of this outfit. Casual yet cute and oozing just the right amount of cottage core for a Sunday stroll, her picnic blanket midi skirt and bandana combo has definitely inspired my own weekend wardrobe going forward. 

Olivia Jade poses on a couch in a Pucci shirt and white satin skirt © @oliviajade

A Nasty Pucci Outfit

Nailing holiday style to celebrate her 25th birthday in Italy, Olivia paired a colourful Pucci halterneck with a simple satin skirt. In my book, the real hero was her baby blue suede ballet flats, which tied the look together. 

Olivia Jade poses in stripe mini shorts and a blue button-up© @oliviajade

Pastel Perfection

Clashing colours and prints together is something very close to my heart and a constant in my outfit rotations, thus making this summer-fuelled mini short and button-up look one of my faves. Pairing baby blue and butter yellow together is now on my SS26 vision board - thanks, Liv!

Olivia Jade Giannuli wears a backless / sleeveless blue denim top with a high neckline and asymmetrical hem. The top is paired with a matching blue denim skirt featuring a high waist and a mid-calf length. Hair is styled in an updo. Accessories include gold hoop earrings and a black clutch with gold detailing. Footwear consists of black pointed-toe high heels, outside Patou, on June 06, 2025 in Paris, France © Getty Images

Delightful Double Denim

I love me a dose of double denim, so it's understandable why this look of Olivia's is on my best dressed round up. Spotted strutting around the streets of Paris last year, the cute co-ord was a fun take on how to double down on jean fabric. 

Olivia Jade attends the Cult Gaia RE24 Runway Show on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

Beautiful in Butter Yellow

Before butter yellow topped the colourwheel charts in 2025, Olivia Jade donned a delightful strapless satin mini dress from Cult Gaia to attend the brand's 2023 runway show. The delightful style oozed eclectic elegance and possibly fuelled the most recent trend. 

