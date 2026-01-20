African designers to have on your radar according to Eva Apio

Introducing Eva Apio; the mesmeric multihyphenate gracing the Feb/March cover of H! Fashion. The Uganda-born model has amassed a sizeable following online, no doubt in part thanks to her playful style and outward platforming of global brands. During her interview with us, she spoke passionately about the African fashion scene, a humming source of colourful talent that is still awaiting its due recognition.

“It’s been incredible to watch,” Eva says of the flourishing industry: “African designers are finally getting the global recognition they deserve. There’s more storytelling now, people want to know the meaning behind the garments, not just how they look.”

© @evssofficial Eva Apio wearing Torloweni

She hits the nail on the head. Recent seasons have witnessed the ascension of South African LVMH winner Thebe Magugu, Foday Dumbuya’s Labrum London and Anglo-Indian-Nigerian designer Priya Ahluwalia, who scooped up the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design back in 2021. “There’s a confidence in African fashion that I love,” the model continues.

“My style is definitely influenced by my roots, bold colours, textures, and statement pieces”

The modelling sphere is slowly but surely following suit, with Eva sitting among a throng of African stars, including Model of the Year Award winners Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Anok Yai and nominee Mona Tougaard.

No matter, there’s still room for major improvement: “Access and visibility are still big challenges, but that’s changing. I actively support and wear African brands whenever I can. It’s important to use my platform to spotlight designers who may not yet have global reach but have undeniable talent.”

© @evssofficial Eva Apio wearing KÍLÉNTÁR

Expand your brand vocabulary and take a look at the African designers Eva says you should have on your radar right now.

1/ 8 Tubo Tubo is a luxury womenswear label known for its sculptural silhouettes, intricate detailing and unapologetic bombastic glamour. Founded by Sandrah Tubobereni, the brand marries traditional African craftsmanship with modern couture techniques, resulting in showstopping pieces that feel both powerful and feminine.

2/ 8 KÍLÉNTÁR Founded in Nigeria, KÍLÉNTÁR is where cultural heritage meets contemporary design. The brand is well known for its intricate embroidery and storytelling-led collections that reference history, spirituality and identity - proudly channelling the soul of the continent. KÍLÉNTÁR's pieces toe the line between fashion and art, representing a new wave of African designers using fashion as a medium for cultural preservation and expression.

3/ 8 Torlowei Torlowei is a luxury brand focused on heritage craftermanship and textile innovation. The eveningwear offerings veer from sumptuous silks, luscious lace and opulent velvet, fusing timeless elegance with modern silhouettes. Founded in 2017, the brand was born from marrying artisanal lingerie couture in Belgium and the culture of dress and ceremony across Nigeria and Morocco.



4/ 8 Hanifa Founded by Congolese-American designer Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa has become one of the most recognisable African fashion brands globally. Revered for its body-celebrating silhouettes and vibrant colour palettes, the brand’s mantra: “For women without limits,” speaks to the fashion aficionado who wants to feel empowered, joyful and unmistakably modern.



5/ 8 Chenemi Inspired by bold women, Chenemi is a womenswear brand founded by style blogger Hafsah Mohammed that showcases quality, craftsmanship and contemporary design. Stylish silhouettes sit alongside thoughtful colour palettes and utterly wearable pieces.



6/ 8 Kai Collective London-based Kai Collective is led by designer Fisayo Longe. The brand is widely celebrated for its striking prints, kaleidoscopic colours and figure-hugging silhouettes that have amassed a cult following of loyal fans. The designs are playful, empowering and unapologetically expressive - much like the women who wear them.





7/ 8 Tongoro Senegalese brand Tongoro has become synonymous with modern African luxury. Founded by Sarah Diouf, the label champions ethical production, working with local artisans to create vibrant, wearable pieces. Tongoro exploded into the global consciousness when sported by the one and only Beyoncé.

