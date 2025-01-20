9 must-have hoodies that will stop you stealing your boyfriend's

Hoodies are the unsung heroes of the wardrobe. A lazy day’s best friend and a gym-ready comrade, they are the throw-on hug for any out-of-office occasion.

While the best kind is always someone else’s, preferably a long-term partner’s or a flirtatious fling’s, getting your hands on one is the ultimate heist. They might ask for it back, but let’s be real, that hoodie’s not going anywhere. It’s finders keepers, and in love and fashion, all’s fair.

Well, it turns out it doesn’t have to be that difficult to secure the perfect hoodie. Street style e-commerce empires such as SSENSE, END. and Dover Street Market are brimming with must-have designs that put your boyfriend’s age-old pullover to shame.

© Getty JW Anderson's viral SS23 pixelated hoodies

Although we personally prefer men’s sizing to women’s when it comes to hoodies (we’ve included a mix of both below) there are ample options for the latter to browse. Emerging brands by the likes of Connor Ives, Ahluwalia and Praying offer up tongue-in-cheek graphics, while luxury labels Coperni and JW Anderson marry hype and high fashion with their loungewear staples.

Without further ado, we present to you the best hoodies up for grabs right now - ready to elevate your wardrobe with a healthy dose of cool-girl comfort.

Best hoodies to shop for 2025:

Alien Ears Hoodie Coperni A lick of chocolate is the perfect way to subtly enhance your look - even better when it comes with kitsch ears. £268.00 AT FARFETCH

Cotton Green Hoody Ahluwalia Ahluwalia's brushed cotton drawstring hoodie is deliciously weighty. Made from heavyweight cotton, this pick is primed for those who want to showcase their brand vocabulary. £150.00 AT AHLUWALIA

Crystal-Embellished Printed Hoodie Connor Ives Connor Ives is one of the most exciting designers on the British fashions scene. This upcycled hoodie is cut from cotton-jersey in an oversized fit and dotted with Y2K crystals. £276.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Womens DNA Hoodie Pangaia Available in a myriad of colours, this genderless hoodie is a sustainable choice for all. Plant-based ethical sourcing is the key to Pangaia's pioneering practice - making this cosy number a no-brainer. £185.00 AT PANGAIA

Denim Wash Hoodie Cos Timeless with a early Aughts edge, this affordable hoodie gives double denim a slouchy spin. We're into it. £75.00 AT COS

Anchor-Logo Hoodie JW Anderson Luxury lovers will certainly fall for this JW Anderson gem. Featuring a purple pink palette and large logo detailing, this XL hoodie will see you through winter in style. £579.00 AT FARFETCH

Holy Trinity Hoodie Praying Add some tongue-in-cheek flair to your loungewear with a touch of Praying. The naughtiest name on the market, the brand is beloved by London's devout style set. £138.00 AT PRAYING

Organic Oversized Hood Colorful Standard £70.00 AT COLORFUL STANDARD

Phantom Graphic Hoodie Ganni Get cosy with Ganni. This graphic print hoodie is worn by influencers and editors alike, due to its statement cherry print and graphic charm. £235.00 AT GANNI

How we chose:

Style: From colourblock Coperni to Ganni graphics, we've included a range of styles to suit all.

From colourblock Coperni to Ganni graphics, we've included a range of styles to suit all. Price: Our selection of high quality hoodies ranges from £70 to £570.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.