9 must-have hoodies that will stop you stealing your boyfriend's

Hoodies are the unsung heroes of the wardrobe. A lazy day’s best friend and a gym-ready comrade, they are the throw-on hug for any out-of-office occasion.
While the best kind is always someone else’s, preferably a long-term partner’s or a flirtatious fling’s, getting your hands on one is the ultimate heist. They might ask for it back, but let’s be real, that hoodie’s not going anywhere. It’s finders keepers, and in love and fashion, all’s fair.
Well, it turns out it doesn’t have to be that difficult to secure the perfect hoodie. Street style e-commerce empires such as SSENSE, END. and Dover Street Market are brimming with must-have designs that put your boyfriend’s age-old pullover to shame.
Although we personally prefer men’s sizing to women’s when it comes to hoodies (we’ve included a mix of both below) there are ample options for the latter to browse. Emerging brands by the likes of Connor Ives, Ahluwalia and Praying offer up tongue-in-cheek graphics, while luxury labels Coperni and JW Anderson marry hype and high fashion with their loungewear staples.
Without further ado, we present to you the best hoodies up for grabs right now - ready to elevate your wardrobe with a healthy dose of cool-girl comfort.
Best hoodies to shop for 2025:
How we chose:
- Style: From colourblock Coperni to Ganni graphics, we've included a range of styles to suit all.
- Price: Our selection of high quality hoodies ranges from £70 to £570.
