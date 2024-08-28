Adwoa Aboah welcomes baby girl while rocking diamond constellation piercing

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On August 23, model Adwoa Aboah welcomed her first-born, a daughter named Shy, to the world.

The 32-year-old announced the news via social media, sharing intimate visuals of her birthing experience with followers online.

The It-Brit, who delivered her daughter via emergency C-section, wrote: “Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency caesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces. Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley.”

© Instagram/Adwoa Aboah Adwoa announced the arrival of her daughter Shy via social media

Proving that she is far from being a regular ‘mom’ and is in fact, a desperately cool ‘mom,’ Adwoa sported a bright red manicure while giving birth, taking cues from fellow model Hailey Bieber. The latter recently welcomed a son Jack alongside husband Justin, while also rocking a pristine mani.

Included in the series of images, was a snapshot of Adwoa’s decadent ear constellation. The model sported a celestial composition of jewels in her left ear, including a diamond-studded daith piercing and a spattering of delicate lobe studs, hoops and drop gems.

© Instagram/Adwoa Aboah The model sported a dazzling piercing constellation during the birth

Opting for gold jewels dotted with crystals, the new mother made a case for dazzling child delivery. A post-natal power move, if you will.

The British model, who has previously taken home the prestigious ‘Model of The Year Award,’ joined a swathe of stars in their penchant for pregnancy style.

© WWD The 32-year-old first showcased her baby bump at the 2024 Met Gala 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'

Taking heed from Sienna Miller, who graced the red carpet for Vogue World: London 2023 in Schiaparelli that revealed her blossoming bump, Adwoa took to the stairs of the Met Gala 2024, following suit in a red H&M skirt set.

The epic style moment, that announced the model’s pregnancy to the masses, was completed by a pair of red sateen pumps, a slicked-back updo, a fresh-faced makeup look and a billowing co-ord that exuded operatic romance - but with a baby on board.

Upon the announcement of her birth, friends including Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Harris Dickinson, Charli XCX, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Raven Smith and Devon Lee Carson gathered to congratulate the star on the safe arrival of her baby girl.