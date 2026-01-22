Is the blazer dress back? Here’s how to style the piece in 2026

There’s something to be said about a low-effort, easy-to-style wardrobe hero that looks amazing for every occasion. A singular garment which packs a punch on its own is a rare occurrence in the style sphere, but that's exactly what a blazer dress is.

Essentially just a long line blazer worn as a mini dress, the sculpted suiting style has become a staple for many of the world's most fashionable faces, Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber and Natalie Portman all counting themselves as die-hard fans. 

VB has long loved a classic blazer dress, often spotted sporting the style with sheer tight options

Power suits were in their prime back in the 80s, icons such as Madonna and Princess Diana adopting matching tailored options into their outfit rotations. Over the years, the structured silhouette became as prevalent as the Little Black Dress, Balmain styling boxy options over glamorous gowns in early 2000s collections, securing them as the ultimate eveningwear layer. 

Hailey Bieber proved just how chic the style can be, sporting a Saint Laurent style to the 2024 Met Gala

Fast forward a decade or so, and the fashion set began to take style liberties, forgoing trousers and wearing boxy oversized styles with nothing underneath, ultimately fuelling the ‘no trousers’ trend we all know and love. 

Natalie took style cues from Hailey's Met look for her recent talk show appearance

Though wearing a blazer as a micro mini dress was all the rage a few years ago, it seems the effortless ensemble is back for 2026, Natalie Portman styling a black version with sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. 

The Attico SS26© Launchmetrics
The Attico SS26
Di Morabito SS26© Launchmetrics
Di Morabito SS26
Sacai SS26© Launchmetrics
Sacai SS26

The ultra chic, empowering aesthetic isn’t just limited to the celeb scene this year. On the runway, cult-favourite brands such as Sacai, Giuseppe Di Morabito, Maison Margiela and The Attico all sent models in blazer dress options down their SS26 catwalks. 

With fashion month hot on our heels once again and after dark soirées making a comeback post-holiday season, it seems the humble blazer dress is set to be back in a big way - here’s how to style the statement silhouette like an It-girl for the season ahead. 

How to style a blazer dress:

With Literally Nothing Underneath

Go hard or go home, I say, and this look is the definition of hard. Spotted on the cobblestoned street of Paris during fashion week, this guest styled a plunging blazer option with nothing underneath and a pair of knee-high boots. Structured and sultry, this look would be perfect for after-dark drinks or a formal but fun night out.  

With Sheer Tights and Platform Heels

Hailey Bieber is the blueprint for effortlessly elegant dressing, and her Met Gala tuxedo dress proves exactly why. Adding a set of sheer tights to any look can elevate things to all new heights, subtly adding a touch of decadence. If you're Ubering to your event of choice, a platform heel like Hailey's will not only make you physically 3 inches taller, but it will also give you the personality to go with. 

With a Lacy Slip Dress

If bearing all isn't your forte, styling your blazer over a lacy slip dress is a sure way to being labelled best dressed at your next event. I personally love an asymmetrical hem as it adds depth, but a simple straight-cut option will do just fine. 

With Trainers and Slouchy Socks

For a more laid-back look, a set of trainers and slouchy socks is the way to go. Comfortable and functional for a long day out, the practical footwear combination dresses down the dress style whilst adding a touch of cool-girl prowess.

With a Pop of Colour

Eye-catching hoisery needn't be limited to classic black; in fact, a coloured option packs a serious punch, especially when paired with accessories in the same colour. 


With a Shirt and Tie

There's something so chic about a deconstructed suit moment. As you probably already know, wearing a shirt and tie is in for the season ahead, thus making it the perfect layering combo for a blazer dress. 

With a Sheer Dress

Styling a sheer dress underneath is the simplest way to execute high-fashion flair, and the outfit above is case in point. Just the right amount of daring for a day or night out, the combo perfectly embodies the 'no trousers' trend we all know and love.

With Crochet Accessories

It's all in the accessories. Also on the trending list for 2026 are touches of crochet in the form of socks, hair accessories, and everything in between. Perfect for adding texture and girlifying any ensemble, crochet in all forms is spring-approved.

