Kylie Jenner adores latex looks - here's how to wear the tricky trend for Valentine's Day

Ah, Kylie Jenner. Entrepreneur, reality sensation and Gen-Z approved fashion icon. Where she goes, the masses follow and as such, her Instagram is a hot bed of red-hot style inspo to inject a little Californian glamour into your wardrobe, even if where you are it's both grey and raining.

The youngest Jenner sibling is celebrating 3 years with her actor beau Timothée Chalamet, whose 2026 awards season has gotten off to a great start, already bagging Best Actor gongs at the Critics Choice and Golden Globes.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner in red hot latex

How will the pair be celebrating Valentine's Day? Oh how we wish we knew! But one thing's for certain, Kylie will be wearing something red-hot.

The Khy founder is known for her love of the seriously saucy fabric latex, having donned a pillar box red dress just a couple of days ago. Ooft, someone crack a window in here.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner + Kim Kardashian in pink latex looks

It's far from the first time Kylie has been spotted giving vinyl a spin, having sported Barbie-pink and yellow ensembles on her Instagram.

So this spring, we're feeling brave and channelling Kylie Jenner into our Valentine's Day wardrobe plans. The fabric is notoriously tricky so pull off so I've rounded up the best ways to style it and the best pieces to shop now.

How to style latex

© Getty Images Embrace romantic tones People often think that latex needs to be in an in-your-face shade of red or typically inky black, but this fashion week guest flawlessly proves that romantic shades like blush pink are given extra edge thanks to the slippery material. Also clock the matching accessories. Heaven.

© Getty Images Opt for a coat For those of us who don't want to embrace skintight clothing (aka me), a coat is a brilliant way of nodding to the trend without having to reach for the talcum powder. This black iteration looks sensational with denim but I'll be on the prowl for a coloured version to wear with a micro mini.

© Getty Images Don't ignore accessories Accessories add an injection of the saucy spirit of latex, without committing to a head-to-toe look. The zesty green shade dilutes the sexy nature of the boots too, meaning they marry beautifully with the delicate floral two-piece. 10/10.

© Getty Images Keep tones harmonious When I clocked eyes on this fit, I wanted to give the person a round of applause as this is the perfect Valentine's Day outfit! The harmonious hues, the wink of sex appeal (thank you latex skirt) and the heart shaped bag. Perfection.

© Getty Images Edge up with hardware details These trousers prove that latex pieces can be seriously edgy too. I love the balance of silver hardware, bright blue and a softer top half that this ensemble brings. Blue, butter yellow and black is a cracking combo for spring 2026.

The best latex pieces to buy now

Latex Bodysuit Pink Bluebella There's something so gloriously Barbie-approved about hot pink latex (and Kylie Jenner is a fan too), and I'll be teaming this incredible bodysuit with barrel jeans and lashings of confidence. £125.00 AT BLUEBELLA

Bonnie Black Vinyl Jacket Kitri Stop the press, I've just found my perfect transitional jacket. The fluffy trims dampen the edginess of the vinyl fabric, while the cropped shape makes it perfect for pairing with denim and micro minis alike. £215.00 AT KITRI

Madeleine Violet Ice Vinyl Midi Dress House of CB House of CB is my go-to for über glamorous dresses that ooze sex appeal and I adore the unexpected violet grey shade of this midi dress. Team with red accessories. £179.00 AT HOUSE OF CB

Latex Basque Elissa Poppy Elissa Poppy only offers incredibly constructed latex pieces in a rainbow array of colours, designed to induce happiness. I'll be opting for this super versatile basque and wearing atop a shirt and tie for a cheeky take on workwear. FROM £200.00 AT ELISA POPPY

Cassandre Mini Matelassé Vinyl Clutch Saint Laurent Don't sleep on the eternal appeal of vinyl accessories, especially in classic shapes. You'll find yourself reaching for them season after season, and this Saint Laurent offering is in colour of the moment - burgundy. £575.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Lamiya Vinyl Lace-Up Corset Top in Fire Red Oh Polly Oh Polly has a fantastic selection of high shine pieces to add a jolt of sex appeal into your wardrobe. My pick is this red hot top with a gorgeous corset back that I'll be pairing with red trousers for Valentine's Day. £28.00 AT OH POLLY

Vinyl Faux Leather Trench in Khaki Miss Selfridge I firmly believe that a vinyl trench coat is something every fashion aficionado should have in their wardrobe, and this khaki iteration would be perfect paired with tailored suiting and masculine flats. £65.99 AT ASOS

Tabby Skirt Phase Eight A fresh update on a classic black pencil skirt, I'll be making mine office appropriate by teaming it with a jaunty knit, and on the weekend will shed layers and team with a 90s inspired strappy top. £49.00 AT JOHN LEWIS

How I chose the pieces:

Style: I opted for the best range of styles to suit different sizes, all of which could be styled for both day and after-dark.

Price: I aimed for a range of price points without compromising on quality and of course, unabashed sexiness.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.