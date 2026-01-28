Our favourite stars are dressing in all-black this week- here are the looks we're recreating

From Lily Allen’s floor-length leather trench and glove combo to Harper Beckham's fluffy jacket and jeans ensemble, styling the cult classic colourway is back and better than ever

Celebrities in all-black outfits
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Despite the experts claiming that 2026 will see a slew of vibrant colourful combinations dominate the city streets and cultivated catwalks, the fashion set are currently countering the idea. 

With most of the world's most notable (and fashionable) names in Paris for Haute Couture Week, there's been a constant stream of inspiration flooding our feeds, and now we can’t help but want to dress in anything but jet black. Why? Call it the January effect (note the glum weather) or perhaps just the enduring allure of whimsygoth dress codes. 

Black garments will forever be a timeless hue option for fashion lovers, signifying power, elegance, sophistication, and mystery while also being associated with authority, formality, and strength. 

WGSN's Catwalks Senior Strategist Kim Cupido tells us: "Romantic aesthetics will continue to infuse collections, and for SS26, this will take two distinct directions. The first story, one we’ve named Nu Romantic, will use soft volumes, dusted pastels, delicate lace and 3D floral trims to give pieces a heirloom look. Opposing this will be a darker, more subversive take on romance themes, using layered sheers and distressed edges to give an unpolished direction to theatrical and boudoir-like aesthetics, creating a theme we’ve dubbed Haunted Cabaret."

Whether you identify as a maximalist or minimalist, if you’ve ever donned head-to-toe dark, you’ll know the feeling that comes with. The classic Little Black Dress will forever reign supreme in the wardrobes of those most stylish, arguably the most versatile piece of kit and fashion lovers could have in their inventory as it works for quite literally every occasion. As for the authoritative tailored suit, there's a reason it’s been donned on repeat since the 1960s.

Though styling an all-black black outfit isn’t exactly rocket science, it’s nice to get a refresher lesson every now and again, and thankfully, the A-list fashion set are the professors of this lecture. 

From Lily Allen’s floor-length leather trench and glove combo to Harper Beckham's fluffy jacket and jeans ensemble, styling the cult classic colourway is back and better than ever for the current cold season. 

Class is in session…

Black celeb looks to take inspo from:

Margot Robbie is seen on January 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California© GC Images

Margot Robbie in Luxe Lace

Though not sitting on the FROW in the City of Love, Margot Robbie dazzled with a lacy 'naked dress' McQueen moment earlier this week in Los Angeles - styled by the one and only Andrew Mukamal.

Sporting a long-sleeve lacy dress with strappy heels and a pair of aviator-style sunglasses, the star oozed effortless sophistication with a whimsygoth twist. 

Teyana Taylor arrives at Schiaparelli during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France© GC Images

Teyana Taylor's Daring Sheer Dress

Taking style notes from Margot's LA look, Teyana Taylor was spotted outside the Schiaparelli show on Monday in a lacy sheer dress and tuxedo blazer moment. The All's Fair actress executed sleek occasionwear dressing.

Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France© Getty Images for Chanel

Nicole Kidman's Fluffy Fringe Moment

Another famed face leaving their mark on Paris in all-black was Nicole Kidman, who donned a fluffy-fringed sleeveless dress to watch the Chanel Haute Couture show. The stylish dress mixed material textures together, effortlessly elevating things to all-new fashion heights. 

Harper Beckham is seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France© GC Images

Harper Beckham's Street Style Look

It seems all-black isn't just trending for lavish occasions, with Harper Beckham stepping out alongside her famous family in a cosy combination of jeans and a fluffy jacket. The youngest Beckham went the extra mile to fit the brief, adding a set of black ballerina flats and a leather woven handbag over her shoulder.

Lily Allen is seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France© Getty Images

Lily Allens Layered Leather Look

Doubling down on leather, Lily Allen proved just how timeless the material can be when styled to perfection. Spotted en route to a celebratory event earlier this week, the singer styled her long-line leather coat with matching black gloves, sheer tights and a set of pointed-toe pumps. 

Charli XCX attends "The Moment" Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah.© Getty Images

Charli XCX's Power Dressing Pantsuit

Queen of the cool-girls Charli XCX had a powerful suiting moment at the premiere of her upcoming film, The Moment in Utah, over the weekend. The It-Brit put a fashion twist on the classic suit by accessorising with patent sculptural heels, a striped tie, brown leather gloves and an oversized fluffy coat. 

Hailey Bieber poses in a black look at home © @haileybieber

Hailey Bieber's Laid Back Top and Trosuers

Not one to miss out on the action, Hailey Bieber adopted the all-black trending aesthetic while at home in Beverly Hills over the weekend. The Rhode founder and certified It-Girl posed for a selection of snaps, wearing a set of hip-hugging black slacks and a cropped sheer ruffled top.

Margot Robbie posing in a black Roberto Cavalli dress

Margot Robbie 2.0

Proving just how much she loves an all-black ensemble, Margot Robbie was seen sporting yet another black dress moment while promoting her upcoming film, Wuthering Heights. The Australian actress opted for a dreamy long-sleeve Roberto Cavalli mini dres, which she paired with a choker necklace and sky-high heels.

