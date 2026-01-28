Our favourite stars are dressing in all-black this week- here are the looks we're recreating

Despite the experts claiming that 2026 will see a slew of vibrant colourful combinations dominate the city streets and cultivated catwalks, the fashion set are currently countering the idea.

With most of the world's most notable (and fashionable) names in Paris for Haute Couture Week, there's been a constant stream of inspiration flooding our feeds, and now we can’t help but want to dress in anything but jet black. Why? Call it the January effect (note the glum weather) or perhaps just the enduring allure of whimsygoth dress codes.

Black garments will forever be a timeless hue option for fashion lovers, signifying power, elegance, sophistication, and mystery while also being associated with authority, formality, and strength.

WGSN's Catwalks Senior Strategist Kim Cupido tells us: "Romantic aesthetics will continue to infuse collections, and for SS26, this will take two distinct directions. The first story, one we’ve named Nu Romantic, will use soft volumes, dusted pastels, delicate lace and 3D floral trims to give pieces a heirloom look. Opposing this will be a darker, more subversive take on romance themes, using layered sheers and distressed edges to give an unpolished direction to theatrical and boudoir-like aesthetics, creating a theme we’ve dubbed Haunted Cabaret."

Whether you identify as a maximalist or minimalist, if you’ve ever donned head-to-toe dark, you’ll know the feeling that comes with. The classic Little Black Dress will forever reign supreme in the wardrobes of those most stylish, arguably the most versatile piece of kit and fashion lovers could have in their inventory as it works for quite literally every occasion. As for the authoritative tailored suit, there's a reason it’s been donned on repeat since the 1960s.

Though styling an all-black black outfit isn’t exactly rocket science, it’s nice to get a refresher lesson every now and again, and thankfully, the A-list fashion set are the professors of this lecture.

From Lily Allen’s floor-length leather trench and glove combo to Harper Beckham's fluffy jacket and jeans ensemble, styling the cult classic colourway is back and better than ever for the current cold season.

Class is in session…

Black celeb looks to take inspo from:

© GC Images Margot Robbie in Luxe Lace Though not sitting on the FROW in the City of Love, Margot Robbie dazzled with a lacy 'naked dress' McQueen moment earlier this week in Los Angeles - styled by the one and only Andrew Mukamal. Sporting a long-sleeve lacy dress with strappy heels and a pair of aviator-style sunglasses, the star oozed effortless sophistication with a whimsygoth twist.

© GC Images Teyana Taylor's Daring Sheer Dress Taking style notes from Margot's LA look, Teyana Taylor was spotted outside the Schiaparelli show on Monday in a lacy sheer dress and tuxedo blazer moment. The All's Fair actress executed sleek occasionwear dressing.

© Getty Images for Chanel Nicole Kidman's Fluffy Fringe Moment Another famed face leaving their mark on Paris in all-black was Nicole Kidman, who donned a fluffy-fringed sleeveless dress to watch the Chanel Haute Couture show. The stylish dress mixed material textures together, effortlessly elevating things to all-new fashion heights.

© GC Images Harper Beckham's Street Style Look It seems all-black isn't just trending for lavish occasions, with Harper Beckham stepping out alongside her famous family in a cosy combination of jeans and a fluffy jacket. The youngest Beckham went the extra mile to fit the brief, adding a set of black ballerina flats and a leather woven handbag over her shoulder.

© Getty Images Lily Allens Layered Leather Look Doubling down on leather, Lily Allen proved just how timeless the material can be when styled to perfection. Spotted en route to a celebratory event earlier this week, the singer styled her long-line leather coat with matching black gloves, sheer tights and a set of pointed-toe pumps.

© Getty Images Charli XCX's Power Dressing Pantsuit Queen of the cool-girls Charli XCX had a powerful suiting moment at the premiere of her upcoming film, The Moment in Utah, over the weekend. The It-Brit put a fashion twist on the classic suit by accessorising with patent sculptural heels, a striped tie, brown leather gloves and an oversized fluffy coat.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber's Laid Back Top and Trosuers Not one to miss out on the action, Hailey Bieber adopted the all-black trending aesthetic while at home in Beverly Hills over the weekend. The Rhode founder and certified It-Girl posed for a selection of snaps, wearing a set of hip-hugging black slacks and a cropped sheer ruffled top.