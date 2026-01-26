Paris Couture Week SS26 street style: The best dressed stars

Ah, Haute Couture Fashion Week. A glimmer of hope in an otherwise quite bleak month (January, we swear you get worse every year).

We've had Men's Fashion Week to cheer up proceedings, with sightings of beloved A-listers Robert Pattinson and Ed Westwick (oh Chuck Bass, how we miss you).

And we were even treated to beloved Brit actor Stephen Graham making his fashion week debut at Louis Vuitton in an incredible pair of black flares.

© Getty Images for Dior Robert Pattinson at the the Dior Homme Menswear show

Next up on the fashion calendar is Paris and the first instalment of this year's Haute Couture Fashion Week, as the collections of SS26 strut down the runway.

On the schedule are some seriously exciting moments including Schiaparelli, Chanel, Valentino and Viktor and Rolf.

What is Haute Couture Fashion Week?

The difference between Haute Couture and the ready-to-wear fashion weeks of New York, London, Paris and Milan are the clothes showcased. Haute Couture Fashion Week's offerings are handmade, avant-garde garments designed for a very elite clientele. (In fact, only houses that have been approved by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode can present during this week.)

While ready-to-wear shows take place in February and September, Couture Fashion Week happens in January (for the SS shows) and July (for AW), and solely in Paris, often cited as the international home of fashion.

© GC Images Chiara Ferragni at Schiaparelli

But, whether or not your bank balance will stretch to a couture fit, the catwalks (and pavements) are a hotbed of style inspiration for the year ahead. So fashion fans, take note!

The best dressed stars at Haute Couture Fashion Week SS26

1/ 6 © Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith Actress Jodie Turner-Smith looked sensational in a black cut out gown with signature gold Schiaparelli details and the most incredible pair of earrings we've ever clapped eyes on.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Alex Consani Supermodel of the moment Alex Consani looked super slick in a cut out white leather jacket, glasses and immaculate slickback bun.

3/ 6 © GC Images Demi Moore Celebrated actress Demi Moore looked incredible in this Schiaparelli printed two-piece, teamed with one of the iconic bags from the label.

4/ 6 © Corbis via Getty Images Teyana Taylor Actress of the moment Teyana Taylor looked sensational in an incredible 'naked dress' and crown for the Schiaparelli show.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Leonie Hanne German influencer Leonie Hanne delivered a masterclass in tonal dressing wearing greige (grey meets beige) from head to toe for Schiaparelli.