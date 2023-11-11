The Best Black Friday Beauty Gadget Deals you Need to Know About for 2023

Black Friday brings back discounts on top beauty gadgets, and this year's savings are truly remarkable. To guide your smart shopping endeavours, we've compiled a list of sought-after beauty tools that are currently dominating the wishlists of Beauty Editors everywhere.

In the realm of beauty tools, we are often exposed to the latest advancements and technology. However, determining which ones make it to the wishlist depends on their effectiveness. Evaluating the performance of some of the best-selling gadgets is a routine part of their job. Given that many of these tools are on loan and returned to brands after testing, the question arises: which ones stand out, and which are coveted for keeps?

In the following list, we present our top essential gadgets—ones we know are coveted by every Beauty (or Tech) Editor including myself. Whether you're contemplating investing in some tech or seeking insights into what truly justifies the expense, you're in the right place.

How I chose the best Black Friday Beauty Gadget deals:

Brands: The selection process for the finest Black Friday Beauty Gadget deals involved a careful consideration of brands. I've exclusively featured beauty tech brands that I personally know, appreciate, and have tested myself, along with some highly acclaimed favorites from the A-list. These are brands I regularly purchase from, irrespective of any ongoing deals or discounts.

Variety: Diversity is key in the deals presented, ranging from LED masks to micro-current devices, offering a broad spectrum of options for immediate shopping.

Deals: Even though Black Friday is a few weeks away, I've utilized my insider knowledge, coupled with a bit of research, to identify and present the very best sales that are already accessible for shopping.

Why you should trust me:

Being a technology journalist and digital editor with a passion for beauty tech, I frequently review various gadgets and products. Through my experience, I would confidently describe myself as an expert in discerning what works and what doesn't in the realm of beauty gadgets.

The best Black Friday Beauty Gadget deals to shop now:

