2023 Black Friday Beauty Gadgets: Best Deals According to An Editor

The Best Black Friday Beauty Gadget Deals you Need to Know About for 2023

Tech Journalist and Digital Editor Natalie Salmon reveals what to shop now…

Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
Black Friday brings back discounts on top beauty gadgets, and this year's savings are truly remarkable. To guide your smart shopping endeavours, we've compiled a list of sought-after beauty tools that are currently dominating the wishlists of Beauty Editors everywhere.

In the realm of beauty tools, we are often exposed to the latest advancements and technology. However, determining which ones make it to the wishlist depends on their effectiveness. Evaluating the performance of some of the best-selling gadgets is a routine part of their job. Given that many of these tools are on loan and returned to brands after testing, the question arises: which ones stand out, and which are coveted for keeps?

THE BEST EARLY BLACK FRIDAY BEAUTY GADGET DEALS AT A GLANCE

Best Black Friday beauty gadget deal on hair removal devices: Philips Lumea 7000 - save 36%

Best Black Friday beauty gadget on dental care: Sonicare Series 3100 Electric Toothbrush - save 50%

Best Black Friday beauty gadget deal on hair tools: Dyson Corrale Straightener Copper Nickel - save 25%

In the following list, we present our top essential gadgets—ones we know are coveted by every Beauty (or Tech) Editor including myself. Whether you're contemplating investing in some tech or seeking insights into what truly justifies the expense, you're in the right place.

How I chose the best Black Friday Beauty Gadget deals:

Brands: The selection process for the finest Black Friday Beauty Gadget deals involved a careful consideration of brands. I've exclusively featured beauty tech brands that I personally know, appreciate, and have tested myself, along with some highly acclaimed favorites from the A-list. These are brands I regularly purchase from, irrespective of any ongoing deals or discounts.

Variety: Diversity is key in the deals presented, ranging from LED masks to micro-current devices, offering a broad spectrum of options for immediate shopping.

Deals: Even though Black Friday is a few weeks away, I've utilized my insider knowledge, coupled with a bit of research, to identify and present the very best sales that are already accessible for shopping.

Why you should trust me:

Being a technology journalist and digital editor with a passion for beauty tech, I frequently review various gadgets and products. Through my experience, I would confidently describe myself as an expert in discerning what works and what doesn't in the realm of beauty gadgets.

The best Black Friday Beauty Gadget deals to shop now:

  • Amazon Black Friday Beauty Gadget Deals

    Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal 7000 Series - Hair Removal Device With Satin Compact Pen Trimmer, 3 Attachments Body, Face, And Bikini, Corded Use (Model BRI923/00)

    Lumea IPL Hair Removal 7000 Series

    Philips

    Amazon is currently offering numerous deals in anticipation of Black Friday, and among them, there's a noteworthy saving that caught our attention. The Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal 7000 Series is currently available at a discount of 36%. It's a fantastic bargain that I couldn't resist sharing with you.

  • Boots Black Friday Beauty Gadget Deals

    Braun Silk-épil 9, Epliator

    Silk-épil 9 Epliator

    Braun

    Boots has kicked off its Black Friday deals, and we believe they're particularly impressive this year. Exceptional Black Friday offers are available across Premium Electrical Beauty, making it challenging not to find a great deal or two. Specifically, you can enjoy a saving of £120 on the Braun Silk-épil 9 Epilator.

  • GHD Black Friday Beauty Gadget Deals

    GHD PLATINUM+ HAIR STRAIGHTENER IN WHITE

    Platinum+ Hair Straightener

    GHD

    While we eagerly await the extensive Black Friday GHD sale, we wanted to let you in on a little secret deal we've uncovered on their site... If you're eager to snag their platinum straighteners, they're currently discounted by £46.

  • Sephora Black Friday Beauty Gadget Deals

    DYSON Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners Copper/Nickel

    Corrale Straightener Copper Nickel

    Dyson

    The Black Friday beauty gadget deals at Sephora for 2023 seem highly promising. A sneak peek on the website reveals an exclusive Black Friday preview, and one standout deal is the £100 discount on the Dyson Corrale Straightener Copper Nickel.

  • Look Fantastic Black Friday Beauty Gadget Deals

    Silk'n FaceTite Essential (Cordless)

    FaceTite Essential

    Silk'n

    Look Fantastic is currently featuring a multitude of offers that you don't want to miss. Enjoy up to a 50% discount on your beloved beauty products, and we've even spotted a fantastic deal on the Silk'n FaceTite Essential (Cordless), now available at a £57.00 discount.

  • John Lewis Black Friday Beauty Gadget Deals

    Philips Sonicare HX3673/13 Series 3100 Electric Toothbrush, White

    Sonicare Series 3100 Electric Toothbrush

    Philips

    John Lewis has kicked off their Black Friday deals on technology and gadgets, and you can already save £50 on the Philips Sonicare HX3673/13 Series 3100 Electric Toothbrush in White.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of.

