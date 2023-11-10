Black Friday Luxury Shoes: 10 Early deals on Kurt Geiger, Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford & more

Black Friday is arguably more stressful than Christmas. Granted, scouring for the perfect gift can be time-consuming and stressful, but at the end of November every year, we’re digging through websites over and over in search of the best deals (and hoping they have our sizes left when we get there).
Luckily for you, shopping is our forte at Hello! Fashion and we’re finding the best luxury deals to get you more bang for your buck.
Few designer brands offer black friday deals on their actual sites, so your best bet is to look for them on upscale department stores websites, including Matches, Selfridges, NET-A-PORTER and Mytheresa. And many of them are starting their Black Friday deals early.
Hello! Fashion's Best Black Friday Luxury deals at a glance
How we chose the best luxury black friday deals:
Brands: I’ve included brands that have a reputation for quality and that I would wear personally. Plus, as this is a luxury roundup, all brands are sought-after designers.
Best deals: I’ve scoured the internet for the best discounts, whilst keeping in mind the brand and the price. These pieces start from £78 and do not go above £1000.
Trends: As a fashion expert, I spend my time keeping up to date with the latest trends, therefore while finding the best deals from the best brands, the following are also styles that are either on trend for right now, for the near future, or are timeless.
Hello! Fashion's Best Early Black Friday Luxury Shoe Deals:
Regina 105 Metallic Leather Mules
Paris Texas
Mytheresa does an epic sale across Black Friday, right through to Cyber Monday, but they’ve already got up to 50% off some incredible footwear. Also, they’re offering another 20% off if you spend over £300. Though lots of the sale items are from previous seasons, these Paris Texas mules are bang on trend right and have 50% off. Metallics are a must-have for the upcoming party season, and I am obsessed with the western style buckle. Cowgirlcore just got a whole new meaning.
Tan-Go 120 Patent-Leather Platform Pumps
Valentino
Matches is another retailer who has regularly participated in Black Friday for the last few years, but they’ve got some incredible pieces in their ‘Outnet’ section right now. Platform Valentinos have been spotted worn by fashionistas from Anne Hathaway to Nicola Peltz in 2023, and brown is the new black this winter. It’s a win-win.
Suri Vegan Embellished Boots
Kurt Geiger
Selfridges don’t technically take part in Black Friday, but they usually do still have a sale coinciding with the same weekend at the end of November. These Kurt Geiger boots are on sale currently and they’re perfect for party season and beyond and they’re less than £100. Pair with tights or jeans in the winter, and a mini dress in the summer.
Magik 90 Leather Ankle Boots
Jimmy Choo
Sadly the Jimmy Choo pre-Black Friday sale on their website has finished, but if you can’t wait until November 24 to get your hands on a pair, plenty of retailers have some in their current sales. These cream boots scream quiet luxury and I can’t get enough. And with Mytheresa offering an extra 20% off £300, you’ll get over an extra £100 off at the checkout. A steal.
A pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps are a wardrobe staple according to the Princess of Wales, who owns a surplus of pairs in various colourways. I can see this glossy green pair both complimenting a Christmassy background or glistening under the holiday sun. Perfect for any occasion and they have 40% off. 24S also partake in Black Friday, so look out for further deals on the day.
550 Suede, Leather and Mesh trainers
New Balance
Though New Balance may not fit the typical ‘designer brand’ bill, they’re one of the most sought-after shoe labels by celebrities and influencers alike so it was worth finding a good deal. If I’m honest, I can’t believe my eyes with this one. 550s have been out of stock for the majority of this year, but this stunning neutral pair is currently available in every size and is less than £80. Seriously - don’t walk, run.
Callista Sandal
Sophia Webster
Sophia Webster - a brand approved by Princess Beatrice - has started its Black Friday sales early, and the selection is dreamy. A gold sandal is a wardrobe must-have and I love the two-tone of these ones. I also love the tonal diamantes, making the glamour a little more subtle.
Falabella Chain-Embellished Faux Leather Ballet Flats - Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney
Ballet flats are not leaving fashion agendas anytime soon, so it’s worth investing in a designer pair. This Stella McCartney pair boast the label's signature chain strap to elevate them, and are of course vegan. With 40% off, you don’t want to miss out.
Double Bow Crystal-Embellished Leather and PVC Heeled Sandals
Mach & Mach
Mach & Mach’s shoes are instantly recognisable with their crystal-embellished bows. Though the dazzling shoes are already seriously eye-catching, this particular pair stands out thanks to the transparent PVC material. Amal Clooney recently wore sheer black heels in Venice - recreating her style and with a £270 discount? I’m sold.
Padlock Croc-Effect Ballet Flats
Tom Ford
These flats ooze luxury. I love the padlock charm detailing and the pointed toe gives it an extra touch of chic. Let your feet do the talking with this beautiful gold shoe. You can save £260 on them via Mytheresa.
