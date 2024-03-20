The best mood-boosting beauty buys for an instant lift

March 20th marks International Happiness Day and if you’re a beauty junkie like me, then I’m certain these buys will help to boost your mood and bring a healthy dose of happiness.

From summer scents to charity collaborations there’s something for everyone in this round-up of dopamine-inducing products…

How we chose the products:

This is my edit of products that I’ve tried and tested that are a joy to use. The criteria for the edit was simple: does it make you feel good, will it look good on your shelf, or does it do good for others?

Why you should trust me

I’m Hello! Fashion’s Junior Beauty Writer and have been working in the beauty industry since I graduated with a journalism degree in 2018. I’m particularly passionate about sensorial beauty and the influence beauty products can have on making you feel like the best version of yourself. I spend my days speaking to industry experts about their tips and tricks and can often be found interviewing celebrities on the products they can’t be without.

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick Lip Suede Matte Lipstick Westman Atelier Why it'll boost your mood This matte lipstick is anything but drying thanks to a blend of peptides and vitamins, plus the packaging is a sight to behold. As soon as I laid eyes on this lipstick it filled my heart with joy. The sweet signature Westman Atelier hearts embossed onto the bullet make it a lovely addition to your beauty routine, plus it has a handy built-in mirror for foolproof on-the-go application. £45 at Cult Beauty

Bobbi Brown X Kitri Collection Pretty Powerful Collection Bobbi Brown Why it'll boost your mood Not only is this the most gorgeous bag filled with Bobbi Brown faves but 100% of proceeds go towards supporting the women's charity, Smart Works. This year Bobbi Brown has partnered with womenswear brand Kitri for its Pretty Powerful campaign that empowers women to find employment. The gift set includes my favourite shade of the Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks, in a limited-edition compact. Boots £55 at Boots

Neom Feel Good Vibes Candle Feel Good Vibes Candle Neom Why it'll boost your mood Neom knows how to use essential oils to boost your mood. This candle contains ylang ylang, mandarin and jasmine to invigorate and energise your senses. There's no better way to boost your mood than to scent your space accordingly and I've been reaching for this candle which has been specifically scented to boost your mood. Look Fantastic £55 at Look Fantastic

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Lip Comfort Oil Clarins Why it'll boost your mood A cocktail of oils these viral lip glosses are now available in 3 new shades including Passionate Pink, all inspired by colour-therapy. I love these lip oils, especially during the colder months. They have the effect of a semi-sheer gloss but with the added benefit of hydrating oils that leave your lips feeling lusciously soft. Boots £25 at Boots

Milk Makeup's viral Jelly Tint Jelly Tint Blush Milk Makeup Why it'll boost your mood These jelly-like blush sticks will add an element of play to your routine. They pack a real pigmented punch and can be used on cheeks and lips for a long-lasting flush of colour. I wasn't sure whether these would actually live up to the hype after the went viral on Tiktok but I have found myself reaching for them everyday. They give you a lovely rosy glow that really does last all day. Space NK £22 at Space NK

