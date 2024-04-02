The 7 best Stress & Anxiety Relief Gifts to give in 2024

April marks annual Stress Awareness Month - dedicated to acknowledging the issues of stress and anxiety and serving as a reminder to look out for our mental health.

The theme for 2024 is 'Little By Little', which according to the Stress Management Society is to highlight "the transformative impact of consistent, small positive actions on overall wellbeing." The movement highlights how even making the smallest daily steps towards stress reduction can make a major difference to your anxiety levels and overall lifestyle.

It's also important to remember that decompressing your mind is not a one-size-fits-all solution, which is why we've tried to find a variety of gifts for all kinds of people, from handbag-sized remedies for on-the-go, scented products for the aromatherapy lovers, and products tried and tested to help with sleep.

How we chose:

Product Variety: As I said, de-stressing looks different for everyone. So I have chosen pieces that hopefully suit a variety of tastes when it comes to relaxation.

As I said, de-stressing looks different for everyone. So I have chosen pieces that hopefully suit a variety of tastes when it comes to relaxation. Budget: Looking after mental health shouldn't have to come at a price unless, of course, you want it to. With this in mind, I have pulled together pieces with different price points, starting from £22.

Looking after mental health shouldn't have to come at a price unless, of course, you want it to. With this in mind, I have pulled together pieces with different price points, starting from £22. Reviews: Most of the below pieces are either loved, tried and tested by the Hello! Fashion team. If we haven't had the opportunity to try them, I have opted for brands with stellar reputations or great product reviews.

MORE: Fashion Psychology: How Your Wardrobe Influences Your Mood

RELATED: Does your skin need a digital detox? Here's what Sarah Chapman thinks...

Find Comfort Stop and Soothe Aromatherapy Pen Rare Beauty Before Selena Gomez's brand Rare Beauty officially launched its skincare range, Hello! Fashion's deputy beauty editor Emma North got a sneak peek. “My favourite product in the range? The peppermint and lavender aromatherapy pen," she explains, "I apply when I’m feeling exhausted and it instantly gives me a boost.” Dispense the scented gel with one click, designed to relax and soothe the body.

£20.00 AT SPACE NK

Silk Sleep Mask Drowsy "An unexpected current beauty favourite comes in the form of Drowsy's Silk Sleep Mask, " says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin. "I previously only tended to use eye masks when travelling, but my current blinds situation leaves a lot to be desired. I'm all for exposure to natural sunlight, but only once I've secured my hard-earned nine hours. Yes, nine . In a categorically chic navy, this super-soft, padded version is like enveloping yourself inside a cloud. No annoying splinters of light, just total darkness and a fast-track to proper rest." £69.00 AT DROWSY

Moment of Calm Pod Starter Pack Neom My electric oil diffuser is one of my most used products at home. The aromas immediately make the atmosphere feel more relaxed. Wellness brand Neom's aromatherapy products are hugely popular, and I love that they have a 'Scent to de-stress' range, allowing you to choose the scented oil that you (or the recipient) love. £95.00 AT NEOM

Grey Oodie Weighted Blanket Oodie I am the proud owner of a weighted blanket and can attest to its ability to relieve feelings of anxiety. They're designed to replicate the principles behind deep pressure stimulation therapy - where touch or weight is used to help people who have sensory sensitivity. This grey blanket from cult-adored cosy brand Oodie is filled with non-toxic glass beads and comes in three weights. Oodie recommends aiming for a blanket that weighs around 10% of your weight. £99.00 £69.00 AT OODIE

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray This Works "As someone who struggles to switch off after a long day I need all the help I can get when bedtime comes around," says Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "One of my favourite products that I use on repeat is the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from This Works. I love how it smells on my pillow and I find it makes me sleep deeper for longer which contributes to less stress."

£24.00 AT THIS WORKS

Moringa Luxury Bath and Shower Oil Emma Hardie "If you're looking to unwind and alleviate any tension in your body, nothing compares to a luxuriant soak," says Orin, "Emma Hardie's Moringa Oil, infused with a soothing botanical aroma, is pure bliss. A nourishing blend of plant oils, including grapeseed, sweet almond and rosa damascene flower, works to give your skin a silky-smooth, hydrated finish and elevate your bath to a whole new level of relaxation."

£30.40 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

Multi-Sculpt High Performing Contouring Tool FaceGym The ancient Chinese healing practice of Gua Sha has become a wellness routine favourite for improving skin texture and the appearance of wrinkles. But it's also great for helping with stress and anxiety. Previously, Hello! Fashion spoke to a dermatologist who explained that the tool is great for helping relieve muscle tension in the jaw, thus helping to one to feel calmer and more relaxed (all whilst contouring the face, may I add). Face Gym has taken the world by storm with its workouts for the face, and there is a handy video guide online to give yourself the 'gym studio' workout from your own home. £53.00 AT FACEGYM

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.