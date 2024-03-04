Mother’s Day 2024: 15 luxury gifts that glamorous mothers will love

Mother’s Day is a day for you to celebrate your loved ones - whether for you that’s a mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister, aunt or close friend. It’s a day to go the extra mile and make them feel special, whether that’s a home-cooked meal, an afternoon walk, or with a gift.
From dainty jewelled pieces to luxurious skincare, we’ve covered a range of styles and budgets the glamorous woman in your life will love. Our gift guide can be your go-to shopping bible - we’ve done the hard work for you.
How we chose the pieces:
Aesthetic: We combed through cult favourite websites in order to find the most luxurious gifts for your loved ones. We found pieces to hopefully suit a variety of tastes, from trending colourways to classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.
Brand: Everything on the list is from a trusted, well-known retailer or brand that we at Hello! Fashion love.
Budget: As this is a luxury round up, the items start from a higher price point, but we've tried to find pieces that cater to a variety of budgets, yet still have that luxe factor.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a minimalist style myself, but a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.
Tess Broderie Anglaise-trimmed Floral Print Mini Dress
Sea
With its broderie anglaise ruffled detailing and classic floral print, it’s certainly not groundbreaking, but it is perfect for Spring.
Fine Open Claw Ring
Missoma
Jewellery is always a risky buy as it’s so personal to each person, but with this dainty diamond style, you can’t go wrong.
Orange Blossom Medium Scented Candle
Loewe
The glazed terracotta pot this candle sits in is as pleasing as the scent itself: it’s like a two-in-one gift.
Heeled Leather Sandals
& Other Stories
Strappy sandals are a must-have for any wardrobe. We love the rose corsage on this pair.
Cargo Colour-block Cardigan
Staud
With its pastel hues and ribbed detailing, this cardigan is the perfect addition for a spring wardrobe for those chilly evenings.
Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Charlotte Tilbury
This serum promises younger looking, brighter and hydrated skin, what’s not to love?
Mini Heart Pavé Diamond Bracelet
Mejuri
With a dainty chain and heart charm, this bracelet is the perfect addition as an everyday jewellery piece.
Cat-eye Acetate Sunglasses
Celine
Statement sunglasses have the ability to elevate any outfit. This cream cat-eye pair are a key piece for a capsule wardrobe.
Crafted from recycled leather, this is the IT bag this season - available in a range of colours, whether you want to gift a classic shade or to go all out with a brighter style.
Casablanca Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Pyjamas
Olivia von Halle
Pyjamas are the ultimate Mother’s Day gift. Olivia von Halle’s leopard print is her most iconic motif.
All About Her Beauty Kit
Liberty London
Filled with a selection of luxury beauty treats, this kit is actually worth £503. For £400 less, there's no going wrong.
Mismatched Jade and Pearl 18kt Gold-vermeil Earrings
Completedworks
Mismatched earrings are a huge jewellery trend for SS24. We love the simplicity of this pair.
Iris Snaffle Mule Loafers
Boden
Backless loafers are an essential for a capsule wardrobe and perfect for the spring - très chic.
Small Crocodile Embossed Leather Card Case
Michael Kors
The ideal piece to keep essential cards close at all times. Butter yellow is going to be huge for SS24 so get ahead of the trend.
Solitaire Drop Huggie Hoops
Vrai
A timeless, elegant pair of earrings is always a go-to gift idea. We love the diamond drop on this pair.
