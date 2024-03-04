Mother’s Day 2024: 15 luxury gifts that glamorous mothers will love

Mother’s Day is a day for you to celebrate your loved ones - whether for you that’s a mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister, aunt or close friend. It’s a day to go the extra mile and make them feel special, whether that’s a home-cooked meal, an afternoon walk, or with a gift.

From dainty jewelled pieces to luxurious skincare, we’ve covered a range of styles and budgets the glamorous woman in your life will love. Our gift guide can be your go-to shopping bible - we’ve done the hard work for you.

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: We combed through cult favourite websites in order to find the most luxurious gifts for your loved ones. We found pieces to hopefully suit a variety of tastes, from trending colourways to classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Brand: Everything on the list is from a trusted, well-known retailer or brand that we at Hello! Fashion love.

Budget: As this is a luxury round up, the items start from a higher price point, but we've tried to find pieces that cater to a variety of budgets, yet still have that luxe factor.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a minimalist style myself, but a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

