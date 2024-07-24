I’m a fashion editor and these 10 must-have occasion pieces are so on-trend this season

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The summer soirées are in full swing, and I have been on the hunt for some new wardrobe additions that are on trend for this season and beyond (because we're all about purchasing in moderation here at H Fashion).

The best thing about occassionwear in 2024, is that this doesn’t have to mean glamorous evening gowns and chic cocktail dresses (although these are still very much welcomed). Wearing understated, flexible pieces that can be dolled up with statement accessories, lashings of jewellery and, most importantly a heavy dose of feel-good confidence, is also wholly acceptable for any event that calls for an elegant outfit.

Whistles is a go-to brand for fashion editors for elevated pieces for any kind of occasion. I wore a dress from the label to a wedding in 2023, and can absolutely attest to its quality and comfort. The brand's aesthetic is timeless and elegant yet with a modern flair, perfect for finding versatile pieces to slot easily into your wardrobe.

10 must-have occasion pieces that are on-trend this season:

Sabine Diamante Dress Sabine Diamante Dress The details: Regular fit Round neck Sleeveless Maxi length: 147cm

What do you get when you cross the colour of the season with cool-girl diamantes? the ultimate, influencer-approved party dress. Pair with black sandals and a matching handbag to give the look a slight rebellious edge. £329.00

Hai Dora Dress Hai Dora Dress The details: Regular fit 100% silk Mini length

The perfect example of a versatile piece you'll wear forever and ever. I love the elegant blue hue of this piece, with a short hemline to bring some fun and flirtatiousness. Why not amp up the glam with silver heels, a diamante bag and some diamond drop earrings. £255.00

Hai Puff Gina Bag Hai Puff Gina Bag The details: 100% Silk Drawstring closure Height: 20cm, Width: 15cm, Depth: 15cm,

Personally, my wardrobe is full of neutrals because it's what I'm most comfortable in. I love using bright accessories to glam up an outfit and make it evening-appropriate and this silk bag is the definition of luxurious. I love the playful silhouette to add interest to any look. £138.00

Aria Batik Floral Satin Dress Aria Batik Floral Satin Dress The details: ·Regular fit High neck Sleeveless When it comes to florals, don't ditch them because they feel too 'garden party' and less 'after dark soirée'. This satin, ditsy take on the cheerful pattern gives it a glamorous eveningwear spin. I particularly love the high neck for an added touch of elegance.

£189.00

Enslee Heeled Sandal Enslee Heeled Sandal The details: Back velcro strap Padded footbed Heel height: 6cm

An eveningwear style staple. A comfortable, quality pair of black sandal heels is a must-have, and this pair with a padded sole will subtly elevate any look. I love that the strap is velcro instead of buckled, allowing you to get the perfect fit for your foot. £139.00

Triangle Swirl Pleated Skirt Triangle Swirl Pleated Skirt The details: Regular fit Fit and flare Invisible zip

A midi skirt is the ultimate occassionwear wardrobe come rain or shine. Style up with a shirt, cami or blazer and a pair of heels, or opt for a t-shirt and a pair of midi boots depending on the desired look. Black and white together is the crème de la crème of colour chic colour combinations, and this piece is a picture of elegance, £119.00

Moon Spot Print Midi Dress Moon Spot Print Midi Dress The details: £199.00

Hai Honoree Shoe Hai Honoree Shoe The details: Silk Round-toe silhouette Rubber sole

If wearing a yellow ensemble isn't to your taste, why not use accessories to add a pop of the trend-led colour into your look. Ballet flats are major right now, so not only will your feet be elegant and cool-girl-coded, but they'll also be comfortable - win-win. £116.00

Sorbie Gem Clutch Bag Sorbie Gem Clutch Bag The details: Adjustable strap Buckle fastening Length: 24cm, Height: 14cm, Depth: 8cm

Embrace your inner 90s supermodel with the dazzling shoulder bag. This season fashionistas have proven that diamantes are for life, not just for Christmas and we're here for it. Add a touch of pizzazz to any outfit with this bag and a pair of metallic heels. £135.00

Mila Linen Blend Short Mila Linen Blend Short The details: Regular fit Two side pockets Pleat detail Length: 16cm

Arguably, knee-length shorts have taken over the staple skirt this season, a welcomed look this summer for those who favour trousers. Style this brown pair with sandal heels, a satin cami and a blazer for the ultimate fashion editor-approved evening look. £89.00



How we chose:

Occasion: I chose a variety of pieces suitable for all types of occasions, from dinner parties to evening soirées. I also chose a mix of silhouettes, clothing styles and accessories to hopefully suit whatever it is you are looking for.

Trends: I used my fashion expertise to find pieces that are either on-trend right now or timeless pieces that you'll wear forever.

Why you should trust me:

I am H Fashion’s resident digital writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find me trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.

While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by Whistles to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.