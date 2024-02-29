High street shopping: 10 things from Zara that look expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is Zara.

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each week we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a minimalist style myself, but a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

Here are 10 things from Zara that look expensive, according to a fashion editor

Fitted Blazer with Shoulder Pads Zara There’s nothing that elevates any outfit like a good blazer. This khaki number will be a wardrobe staple for years to come - pair with the matching trousers, or opt for a simple tee and jeans combo.

£69.99 AT ZARA

Knit Sweater with Contrast Topstitching Zara The contrast stitching and ribbed detailing on this knit gives it a real luxe feel. Perfect for a transitional weather wardrobe! £29.99 AT ZARA

Floral Earrings Giving real Oscar de la Renta vibes but at a fraction of the price. Statement earrings are a big jewellery trend for the SS24 season, so grab these before they go to jump on the bandwagon.

£17.99 AT ZARA

Trench Coat with Belt A trench coat is a timeless staple wardrobe piece you can’t go wrong with. With the lapel collar and buckled cuffs, it’s a capsule piece that will give Burberry a run for its money. £89.99 AT ZARA

Strappy Flat Slider Sandals with Metal Embellishment Sandals are always a must-have buy for me every summer, and this pair is going straight in my basket. The simplicity of the strappy style with the addition of the gold embellishment ticks every box. £35.99 AT ZARA

Embroidered Asymmetric Swimsuit In preparation for your summer holidays, start buying your swimwear now. This one shoulder number is flattering on any body shape, and the contrast stitching gives it that expensive feel. £35.99 AT ZARA

Bucket Bag with Metallic Handle A chic bag can really elevate any outfit. A classic black bag will go with any look in your wardrobe and the gold hardware handle gives it a luxe focal point.



Fitted Knit Blazer With its asymmetrical neckline and simple gold buttons, this blazer taps right into the quiet luxury trend - pair it with blue jeans and slingback heels for a chic look.

£49.99 AT ZARA

Oval Acetate Sunglasses Who needs the Bottega Veneta pair when you can get these instead?! The oval frame is a classic shape that won’t go out of style anytime soon.

£49.99 AT ZARA

Straight High-Waist Cropped Jeans A good pair of jeans is essential for every wardrobe. A straight leg style is a go-to for easy day-to-night dressing, just swap your trainers for heels and you’re good to go!

£29.99 AT ZARA

