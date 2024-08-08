Autumn jewellery trends to have on your radar and shop now

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Unfortunately for those of us who feel like we were robbed of the sweltering summer promised, the autumn months are hot on our heels, and the chances of constant sun every day are now looking slimmer than ever.

Warranted, autumn is by no means our least favourite season when it comes to style: think sheer tights, knee-high boots, mini dresses and a cosy knitted layer. Just like how our wardrobes require a seasonal style switch up to combat the cooler climate, our jewellery boxes needn’t be left in the lurch, swapping out our shell necklaces and freshwater pearl earrings for a touch of Autumnal decadence.

According to the jewellery experts over at Rosie Lillis Communications, there are a few standout trends spotted on AW24 runways around the globe which are set to be major come September 22nd, the first official day of Autumn 2024.

Boho Chic

Thanks to the likes of Sienna Miller and her favourite luxury brand Chloé, boho chic is back baby and its influence doesn't stop at ready-to-wear. This autumn calls for brown leather straps fixed with chunky silver and gold pendants, clear resin charms and a mixture of tonal-coloured beads and long necklaces in brushed brass.

© Launchmetrics Chloé F/W24

Hardstones in all forms

Hardstone is a term used loosely to refer to any hard gem material used for carving which often means it can be crafted into a variety of intricate shapes or left in its natural form. Botswana Agate and Green Aventurine are top favourites for the season, both mimicking colourways found in nature.

© Launchmetrics Erdem F/W24

80s Earrings

The bolder the better. Chunky gold earrings were a hallmark in statement dressing back in the 80s and now the aesthetic is back in the mainstream for 2024. Famed French fashion house Bottega Veneta kicked off the aesthetic back in 2022, sending a slew of models down their A/W 2022 runway wearing the now-famous gold drop earrings. The chunky style caught the eyes of fashion lovers everywhere and has since become a staple in the jewellery boxes of those most coveted.

© Launchmetrics Schiaparelli F/W24

Bold Bangles

Bangles are another 80s-inspired jewellery item coming back with a vengeance. Tiffany & Co. put the style back on the map when they reintroduced their famous Elsa Peretti Bone Cuff which was first made over 50 years ago. Now, chunky bangles and arm cuffs are adding a touch of elevation to outfits both on and off the runway, worn on the regular by the likes of Rita Ora and Hailey Bieber.

© Launchmetrics Alaïa F/W 24

Long Earrings

Long dangling earrings have forever been seen as an occasional option, worn with glamorous gowns or with a going-out ensemble. Now, long earrings are seen as an easy way to elevate day-to-day looks, with many opting for solid silver and gold options or dainty versions with singular gemstones or pearl accents.

© Launchmetrics Erdem F/W24

Choker necklaces

Chokers were coined the most favourable accessory of choice in the '90s so it makes sense that the Y2K style is having its second wind this year. From bow ribbon options to layered stacks, the choker silhouette is an elegant option which gives off an elongated neck illusion, not to mention they’re perfect for pairing with high-neck garment options as they can still be seen rather than tucked underneath.

© Launchmetrics Chloé F/W24

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each item is listed under it's main category and has been chosen to reflect the style trend.

Price: I have included a range of items from both designer and high-street brands to ensure there is a fruity fashion statement for every budget.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

