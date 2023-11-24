Personalised jewellery: 7 pieces your friends will thank you for

Ever since we saw Hollywood’s hottest muse Hailey Bieber with her diamond-encrusted ‘B’ necklace, we knew that personalised jewellery was set to be this season's most notable jewellery trend.

Whether you’re wanting to match Hailey's opulent statement or are simply seeking something a little more subtle, we’ve rounded up seven of our favourite customisable jewellery delights to make your gifting season seamless.

© MEGA The opulent necklace in question

How we chose the pieces:

Customisation: Each item in this list is either able to be engraved or has a customisable option like choosing a specific letter or birthstone.

Price: The prices for these pieces are dependent on the brand and materials used; however, I have chosen to include some more affordable options as well as luxury pieces.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Engravable Small Tag Pendant Necklace Missoma This dainty delight is the perfect addition to an already existing necklace stack or by itself as a subtle statement. I love how this piece can be engraved with either your own or your gift recipient's initials, making for a super sentimental keepsake.

£98.00 £78.00 AT MISSOMA

Bold Round Signet Ring Mejuri Signet rings will forever be a favourite, especially when they have a personal symbol or stamp on them. Designed to be worn all day every day, this silver signet can be adorned with a singular letter in a script typeface.

£98.00 AT MEJURI

Letter gold-plated crystal necklace Oscar De La Renta Leaning into Hailey’s bold neckpiece, this designer delight is for those friends who aren’t shy to stand out. Made from gold-plated metal and dotted with Swarovski crystals to subtly catch the light this piece is just as special as it looks.

£250.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Gold Biography Medium Locket Necklace Astley Clarke Nothing is more personal and sentimental than a locket necklace filled with a picture of a loved one. This particular locket necklace has the ability to not only hold two tiny images but there is also an option for a heartfelt engraved message on the back.

£195.00 £156.00 AT ASTLEY CLARKE

Diamond Essential Bangle Monica Vinader Simple and elegant this singular encrusted diamond bracelet is a fool-proof gift for all. The customisation for Monica Vinader pieces is always amazing, for this bangle you have the option to choose from a range of different fonts for your engraved message as well as multiple different motifs and emojis, including zodiac animals and symbols.

£295.00 £206.50 AT MONICA VINADER

Mini Letter Sphere Chain Necklace Abbott Lyon Another great stacking piece for those who love to layer, this dainty singular-letter necklace also has the option to add a birthstone pendant.

£59.00 AT ABBOTT LYON

Alphabet Letter K Pendant Tiffany & Co. Effortlessly elegant Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti collection will always have a special place in my heart. Made from sterling silver with all the letters of the alphabet to choose from, this would make the ultimate matching best friend memento.

£395.00 AT TIFFANY & CO.

