Fruity Fashion: 10 fruit-themed fashion items to add to your basket right now

Over the past few months, London's style sphere has made a case for five-a-day fashion.

Coined by many as the ‘produce aisle aesthetic’, fruit-peppered fashion pieces are having a major moment right now and have been for the past wee while. Just a few weeks ago, Emily Ratajkowski donned a tomato-adorned slip dress during one of her hot girl walks, while Zendaya sported a forbidden fruit look to this year's Met gala.

© Instagram / @judithleiberny Fruit themed bags are having a major moment at the minute

Aside from being ultra-cute, fruit motifs are synonymous with the warmer weather. Whether sitting beachside sipping on a strawberry daiquiri, eating a whole caprese salad for dinner because the thought of anything else might give you heatstroke or just because fruit always tastes better when wearing a bikini, fruit and summer are a duo unmatched.

From citrus-inspired arm candy to stackable charm necklaces and printed dresses, here’s every fruit-themed fashion item we’re adding to our basket this summer…

1/ 10 Mini Squeeze bag in beaded leather Loewe 1 of your five plus a day From the genius mind of Jonathan Anderson, the Mini Squeeze bag from Loewe's new collection is a statement destined to spice up any ensemble. Made with a Nappa lambskin lining and adorned with hundreds of light-catching beads, this bag can be worn as a shoulder, crossbody or hand carry bag. £5,550.00 AT LOEWE 2/ 10 Handmade Clay Fruit Charm Necklaces Etsy 5 of your five plus a day Made from clay and fixed onto a gold-plated chain, this handcrafted charm necklace from Etsy seller Rookielemon boasts big fruit salad vibes in the best way. Because each necklace is made to order, you can personalise your fruit choices to make it a one of a kind keepsake. £56.00 AT ETSY 3/ 10 Citrus Punch 105mm raffia sandals Aquazzura 3 of your five plus a day

Put your best, or most acidic, foot forward in these ultra cute strappy raffia heeled sandals from cult favourite brand Aquazzura. Crafted in Italy and adorned with woven lemon, lime, mandarin and bumble bee motifs, these statement shoes are perfect for your next European holiday escape. £970.00 AT FARFETCH 4/ 10 Pennington Dress Reformation 1 of your five plus a day

Practically perfect in every way, this fitted midi dress is quite literally the cherry on top. Made from lightweight drapey crepe fabric and designed to be fitted throughout, the Pennington Dress is a cult favourite amongst fashion lovers everywhere. £298.00 AT REFORMATION 5/ 10 Peach Clutch Judith Leiber Couture 1 of your five plus a day

Brought to you from Blake Lively's favourite handbag designer, this diamante-adorned mini peach clutch bag is cuter than cute and will be sure to spark up conversation wherever you go. 6/ 10 DG Logo and Cherry Earrings Dolce & Gabbana 1 of your five plus a day

Quirky and cute, these hypoallergenic gold earrings from Dolce & Gabbana boast big Y2K energy in the best possible way. Pair with a monotone suiting look for a pop of colour or with a red-toned ensemble and lean right into the cherry theme. £575.00 AT DOLCE & GABBANA 7/ 10 Go Slow Dress Fruit Dress Djerf Avenue 5 of your five plus a day

Described by hair muse and founder of Djerf Avenue, Matilda Djerf as "the perfect little dress to cuddle up in at home or to cover up with on a sunny day" this butter yellow base adorned with mini watercolour papayas, raspberries, blueberries, peaches, pears, strawberries and cherries is the cutest summer dress you'll likely ever find. £70.00 AT DJERF AVENUE 8/ 10 Fruit-Motif Crewneck T-Shirt & Other Stories 1 of your five plus a day

A classic crewneck t-shirt is a wardrobe staple like no other. Easy to style in a multitude of ways, both for causal dates as well as dressy functions, this lemon wedge option would look ultra-lustworthy with a pair of yellow shoes and a matching bag. £37.00 AT & OTHER STORIES 9/ 10 Lemonis Silk Scarf Top Alémais 1 of your five plus a day

Australian-based brand Alémais is known in the industry for its fun-loving fruity patterns and this square neck scarf top with adjustable straps is no different. Pair with your favourite white linen pants or silky midi skirt for a pop of dolce vita prowess.

£285.00 AT ALÉMAIS 10/ 10 white beaded fruits organic cotton t-shirt Farm Rio 4 of your five plus a day So much more than just a plain white sleeveless t-shirt, this organic cotton option comes complete with a collar filled with tiny hand-beaded fruits. £98.00 AT FARM RIO

How we chose the pieces:

Print: Each item in this list features some form of fruity touch. Whether it be beaded embellishments, fabric prints or handmade charms, every piece is produce aisle-approved

Price: I have included a range of items from both designer and high street brands to ensure there is a fruity fashion statement for every budget.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

