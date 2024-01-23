Après Ski: What the It-girls are wearing and how to get the look

If skiing isn't exactly your forte, the most exciting part of your snow-clad trips is likely to be the apres ski (trust me, I can relate).

But even if I don't have a knack for skiing, I do for fashion.

This time of year is perfect for getting apres fashion inspo, as many of the It-girls are currently at Courchevel or frolicking at Folie Douce (in either Val d'Isere or Méribel to be precise), meaning there are plenty of top-notch outfits flooding the social feeds.

Whether you're mad for minimalism, loving the mob wife trend or like dopamine-inducing outfits to dance in, we've found some seriously chic outfit inspo and the coolest pieces to replicate the look...

The Apres Ski Outfit Inspo...

(Designer) Jeans and a Nice (Warm) Top Jeans and a nice top, but make it weather-appropriate. If designer jeans aren't within budget, opt for any funky patterned pair as an alternative to get a similar look and keep things interesting. © @thassianaves

© @teresa.jg Sandy Hues Minimalistic girlies, this one's for you. For a timeless look that will never go out of style, head-to-toe sandy hues scream chic.

Red Run Red is bang on trend for this season, and the variety of crimson ski-clad pieces on offer is endless. Wear a red puffer jacket over your favourite denim jeans, cream ski trousers or leggings to create a cool ensemble that packs a punch. © @tini_leah

© @clairerose Cosy Comfort I'm completely on board with wearing comfies to apres ski in. Below I've found the perfect affordable pair of fleece-lined leggings to pair with a Sporty and Rich jumper - the ultimate off-duty chic combo.

Winter Mob Wife I can't get enough of this trend there I'm an advocate for it to be taken to the slopes. An oversized (faux) fur coat paired with some designer sunglasses will give Adriana from The Sopranos a run for her (bountiful amounts of) money... © @ninasandbech

© @karisrenee Quirky and Colourful Inject a pop of colour into your Aperol-sipping outfit with a funky ski suit or bold separates. If standing out from the crowd is on your sartorial agenda, this aesthetic will certainly do the trick...

Winter Whites Pared-back chic is a good place to start if you're either new to ski holidays or want to invest in one to keep for as long as possible. If you're in the mood for something bolder, switch up your accessories depending on the mood, whether that's a leopard print knitted hood or oversized sunnies. © @belenhostalet

The Pieces To Shop:

How We Chose:

I chose pieces based on the outfits worn by influencers who have a large following thanks to their innate sense of fashion. I've tried to find pieces that suit a variety of budgets, style tastes and aesthetics.

