Meet the hot new sneaker set to trump the Adidas Samba

For the second year in a row, the Adidas Samba has taken out the top spot for the most notable sneaker on the market, but as we near the end of 2023 there's a new silhouette gunning for first place.

As we all know the fashion world is an ever-evolving sphere that sees trends come and go as they please. Helped by the likes of TikTok and Instagram, celebs and fashion cool-girls alike can coin a trend in a matter of seconds, all it takes is one post.

Adidas Sambas have been on the scene for a while now, only growing in popularity year on year. According to Depop’s new Trends report, searches for the beloved Samba were up 98% this year. Worn and loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Harry Styles and basically every influencer on social media, but after two years of being in the limelight, I think there's room for a new player.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Hailey Bieber wearing her beloved Adidas Samba's with a casually cool 'fit

Don’t get me wrong, I love the Samba as much as the next oat white drinking fashion girly, but it’s gotten to the point where you can tell who’s wearing them even before you look down at their feet.

So on that note, let me introduce you to what I think is set to be fashion's newest sneaker phenomenon: The Puma Sparco Speedcat.

© Puma PUMA x SPARCO Speedcat OG Driving Shoes

Originally introduced back in 1999 in a fireproof version for Formula One drivers, the Puma Sparco Speedcat has since been reimagined in numerous colourways and fabrics, becoming a fashion classic.

Why do I think these particular sneakers are coming for the cool-girl trainer crown?

Two things.

Formula One has never ever been hotter. Influencers, models, actors and famed faces are now spending their weekends trackside, sporting casually cool racewear, resulting in yet another fashion trend. According the Blackbook Motorsport, Netflix’s documentary-style Drive to Survive series was watched by over 6.8 million people, 26 per cent of whom have no interest in Formula One and 46 per cent of the viewership was female. Proving that fashion and Formula One go hand in hand.

The second reason why I think the Puma Sparco Speedcat is the incumbent to the cult sneaker throne is because we’re already seeing them styled by fashion moguls and It-girls around the world.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Emily Ratajkowski in her red hot racing shoes

Just yesterday model, author and actress Emily Ratajkowski stepped out on the streets of NYC in a pair of red-hot Sparco Speedcats. Prior to that, she was seen again in the Big Apple, styling a black pair with an oversized fluffy coat and a pair of khaki trousers.

It’s only a matter of time before we see the sporty-style sneaker all over TikTok and Instagram.

Mark. My. Words.