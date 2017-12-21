Take your Christmas gift-wrapping to the next level like Halle Berry The Oscar-winning actress has some serious gift wrapping skills

Halle Berry can teach us all a thing or two about wrapping presents. The Oscar-winning actress has showcased her impeccable wrapping on Instagram – and they put ours to shame! "Wrapping game strong," she captioned a post on Instagram Stories showing her beautifully wrapped gifts which were in place under her Christmas tree.

And it's not too late to take inspiration from the actress to add a special finishing touch to your presents this Christmas; Halle's gifts are all wrapped in traditional Christmas paper, but it is the extra flourishes she adds with ornaments and tags that make them look truly impressive.

Halle Berry showcased her beautiful Christmas gifts on Instagram Stories

The 51-year-old has wrapped ribbon or twine multiple times around each gift, then added cute ornaments and accessories such as pom poms, or a pair of gold glitter-dipped feathers. She has also opted for a tonal colour scheme of navy, pink and gold, so all of her presents look beautifully co-ordinated under the tree.

It's not surprising Halle has made an extra effort with her Christmas gifts; she recently told her 2.3 million Instagram followers that this is her "favourite time of year". She also shared a photo of what appeared to be a homemade Christmas decoration made of sugared cranberries shaped into a heart.

The actress proudly told fans "Wrapping game strong"

If, unlike Halle, you haven't yet mastered Christmas gift wrapping, we have some top tips from US-based lifestyle blogger Kallie Branciforte, who recently showed how to make wrapping easier and cheaper with a few simple hacks.

Tips included wrapping gifts diagonally to use less paper, learning how to make a gift bag with wrapping paper – perfect for any awkwardly shaped presents – and making a jewellery box out of a toilet paper tube. An old Pringles container can also be used as a gift box, and will look impressive when wrapped in paper, secured with tape or glue.