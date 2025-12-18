Kelly Ripa's kids reunite to celebrate around $27 million NYC home's floor-to-ceiling Christmas tree

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are feeling the festive cheer, especially now their kids are here!

Kelly, 55, and Mark, 54, share sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22, plus a daughter, Lola, 24, all of whom now live away from home. While the family has a townhouse in Manhattan, Michael lives in Brooklyn, Joaquin was a student in Michigan, and Lola lives in London.

However, as you can see in the video above shared by Lola, a singer-songwriter who recently released her debut EP, the kids are back at home, ready to celebrate Christmas with the family.

© Instagram The couple have their floor-to-ceiling Christmas tree up as well, fully decorated and lit

What's more, leave it to the LIVE with Kelly and Mark hosts to always do up the holidays right, quickly getting into the festive mood with their fully decorated tree that spans all the way to the ceiling of their home, valued at $27 million.

While Michael didn't feature in the clip, he does still live close by in New York. Lola, meanwhile, is visiting from the UK after performing a showcase of her new music, where she was surprised by her parents (and HELLO! captured the happy moment).

"We are beside ourselves. She's been working so hard and her hard work paid off and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise," Kelly later shared with us. "She didn't know we were here and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn't want to make her nervous."

Lola exclusively told HELLO!: "I cried because I didn't know they were coming! You saw my reaction! I want to have a glass of wine soon because I have all this adrenaline rushing out, but I am really happy. I'm so blessed that everyone came and supported me. It means a lot."