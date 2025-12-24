Carrie Johnson shares a look inside her stunning £3.8m festive family home

Carrie Johnson, her husband Boris, and their four children look to already be having the most magical Christmas. Ever the doting mum, on Christmas Eve Carrie shared a series of festive moments on Instagram with the caption: "Tis the season."

In one photo, four-year-old Romy and two-year-old Frank can be seen in their matching holiday pyjamas gazing up at a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. While in another, The Snowman plays on a big screen in the background, and in a third they’re joined by their five-year-old brother Wilfred as they gather around the kitchen table in their £3.8m idyllic Oxfordshire home.

© @carrielbjohnson Carrie shared a picture of her children Romy, four, and Frank, two, in front of the Christmas tree

© @carrielbjohnson Romy, Frank and Wilfred, five, are pictured in the kitchen of the family's Oxfordshire manor house

Carrie, 37, and Boris, 61, who bought the manor house in 2023, also share their youngest daughter Poppy, who was born in May this year. She appears in a sweet selfie with her mum and another photo as she meets Father Christmas for the first time.

© @carrielbjohnson Carrie shared an adorable selfie with her youngest daughter, Poppy

© @carrielbjohnson In several photos, Carrie's kids can be seen meeting Santa

Carrie shared pictures of her grown-up festive celebrations too, including a shopping trolley filled with Toscana Rosso red wine and a bathroom mirror selfie wearing Nadine Merabi’s Lydia Red Dress.

The £395 mini dress is made from sheer red velvet embroidered lace to reveal just a subtle hint of skin. It’s cut in the brand’s signature tulip shape with a high neckline, and she completed the look with a matching red handbag and delicate gold jewellery.

© carrielbjohnson Carrie looked gorgeous in Nadine Merabi's Lydia dress

Carrie and Boris's family

Carrie and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson have four children together, and Boris is also father to four kids from his marriage to Marina Wheeler, as well as a daughter with art consultant Helen McIntyre.

Carrie announced the birth of their youngest daughter, Poppy, in May with an adorable social media post. "Welcome to the world, Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, born on 21st May," it read. "Aka Pops, Pop Tart. I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born, as I can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are."

Poppy was baptised in October, wearing her mother’s christening gown, which was also worn by Frank last year. Carrie documented the day on social media, and wrote: "My kids are slightly feral at the moment, so quite nice for them to get dressed properly for once." There was a party held at the Johnson family home, which took place well into the evening, and saw them enjoying a party tea and causing mayhem together.