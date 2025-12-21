Robbie Williams and Ayda Field cause a stir with 'rage bait' Christmas tree

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are getting in the Christmas spirit, with the Loose Women star having taken to Instagram on 19 December to share a video capturing them decorating their tree for the holiday season.

However, not all of former X Factor judge Ayda's followers were fans of her chosen tree ornaments. The couple was seen hanging one decoration in the shape of a syringe with 'Botox' written on the side, and another in a similar shape with '1mg Ozempic' emblazoned across it.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Robbie and Ayda confused fans with their Christmas tree decorations

Fans react to Robbie and Ayda's Christmas tree

Botox is an injectable treatment administered by a licensed professional that is used to temporarily relax muscles and is commonly used to smooth facial wrinkles and fine lines. Meanwhile, Ozempic is a prescription injectable medication as a treatment for type 2 diabetes and has become known as a weight loss drug.

© Instagram One of Robbie and Ayda's tree decorations was shaped like a botox syringe

"Ozempic (semaglutide) mimics the gut hormone GLP-1, which slows gastric emptying, reduces appetite and improves insulin release, helping to stabilise blood sugar and curb cravings," registered exercise scientist and nutritionist Amelia Phillips told us earlier this month. "These effects lead to an overall reduction in calorie intake and weight loss, primarily from fat, especially visceral fat. However, we do see a loss in lean muscle tissue as well."

Fans were quick to react on social media. "Ridiculous, why would you put such things on a Christmas tree for children?" one wrote, while another added: "I'm a big fan, but don't like your decoration at all."

Robbie and Ayda are parents to Theodora "Teddy" Rose, 12, Charlton "Charlie" Valentine, 10, Colette "Coco" Josephine, seven, and five-year-old Beau Benedict Enthoven.

Another perspective on Robbie and Ayda's tree

However, other fans saw the funny side of their chosen decorations. One person penned: "Can everyone just leave their nasty comments to themselves!! I think it's funny and cute. They are actually making fun of themselves..They are not teaching their kids to use those products!!" Another wrote: "We love a rage bait Christmas tree."

© Instagram The Ozempic tree decoration displeased some of Robbie and Ayda's fans

The pair are known to have a lighthearted relationship, with Ayda exclusively telling us in 2023: "The thing that always sticks with Rob and me, no matter what, is that we make each other laugh more than anyone else in the world. Laughter is our love language, and it's stronger than ever. We crack each other up the same way we did 17 years ago."

Where do Robbie and Ayda live?

Though it wasn't stated which home the couple was putting the tree in, they own a home on each side of the pond. In 2013, former Take That star Robbie and Ayda, who tied the knot in 2010, purchased Woodland House, a £17.5 million Grade II listed property in Holland Park, London.

© Lionel Hahn Robbie and Ayda own two properties

Situated in the affluent area of West London, where the Beckhams also own a home, Woodland House is a detached property that features a staggering 47 rooms, meaning it certainly has enough space for their four children.

Ayda hails from Los Angeles, but their American pad is in Miami, Florida. Robbie snapped up the $40 million (£30 million) waterfront home in Coral Gables this summer, having bought it from Dr. Nicole Martin of The Real Housewives of Miami, in an off-market deal.

© PA Images via Getty Images The couple share four children, including 12-year-old Teddy

This property screams luxury, sitting on a private peninsula with its own dock. Inside, it boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, and a wine cellar.