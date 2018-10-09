Geri Horner gives fans a look inside her Orangery – and fans really, really want her sofa She's giving us serious interior design inspiration!

Just when we thought we couldn't love Geri Horner's house any more, she has gone and shown us another gorgeous room, an Orangery, which is just as beautifully decorated as the rest of her property. The Spice Girls singer filmed a weekend yoga session in the spacious room on Sunday, and her followers were impressed by both her yoga skills and her stunning orangery.

"Sunday morning #yoga," Geri captioned the video, which saw her standing on a mat in the middle of the room to practice her triangle pose. The room was filled with natural light thanks to several windows overlooking the garden, while lots of potted plants and greenery – both inside and outside – added to the relaxing ambience of the space.

Geri Halliwell has given fans a look at her Orangery

Geri has painted the window frames in a soft sage hue, added cream and black floor tiles, and the pièce de résistance – a gorgeous grey velvet sofa. The stunning Chesterfield design, with rolled arms, buttoned back detail and wooden legs, earned several admiring comments from fans.

"I want your sofa!" one wrote. A second commented: "I adore your sofa!" A third told Geri: "That's a great room and I want that couch!" Meanwhile, another fan requested to see more of Geri's home, writing: "Oh my gosh, please can we see more of this beautiful orangery? It looks perfect!" Geri's Spice Girls bandmate Melanie Chisholm, meanwhile, couldn't resist commenting: "Geri your serious face is making me laugh. Love you yogachops!"

The Spice Girls singer has wowed fans with her interior design skills

Geri and her husband Christian Horner divide their time between a country estate outside Banbury, Oxfordshire, and another home in Hertfordshire, which played host to the long-awaited Spice Girls reunion in February. The 46-year-old recently wowed fans with a peek inside her bedroom, which features an unusual wallpaper design and huge bed. Geri enjoyed some downtime with her toddler son Monty at home in September, and shared a photo with the caption: "Morning from Monty and me. He's busy drawing aeroplanes."

The photo showed Geri keeping a watchful eye over her son as he drew with a pencil and paper while sat under the covers. The room has a unique décor, with what appears to be dark green wallpaper that features splashes of pink and green paint.

