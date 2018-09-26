Geri Horner is giving fans serious home envy with her surprising bedroom décor We love this!

Geri Horner has given fans a peek inside her stylish bedroom – and it features some unexpected design details. The Spice Girls singer shared a picture as she relaxed in bed with her son Monty on Wednesday morning, and fans didn't know what they loved more, the sweet look at her toddler, or her unusual wallpaper.

"Morning from Monty and me. He's busy drawing aeroplanes," she captioned the snap, which showed her keeping a watchful eye over her son as he drew with a pencil and paper while sat under the covers. The room has a unique décor, with what appears to be dark green wallpaper that features splashes of pink and green paint.

Geri Horner has showcased her stylish bedroom

Geri appears to have a large king-size bed with an upholstered headboard, topped with plain white bedding and a cosy brown throw and matching cushion. There are bedside tables on either side, accessorised with spherical lamps and books.

Within moments of sharing the photo on Instagram, Geri was inundated with comments and questions about her interiors, with many focusing on the unusual wallpaper. "That room!" one simply wrote, while one asked: "Lovely picture. Where did you get the wallpaper?" A third added: "LOVIN' your home décor. That wall is amazing."

Geri often shares photos from her family home on Instagram

Geri and her husband Christian Horner divide their time between a country estate outside Banbury, Oxfordshire, and another home in Hertfordshire, which played host to the long-awaited Spice Girls reunion in February.

The 46-year-old often shares photos from her home life on social media; whether she's writing songs, relaxing with Monty or baking with daughter Bluebell. Fans often comment on the stylish interiors and huge grounds at her country estate, where she and Christian have goats, chickens and miniature donkeys. She has even paid homage to her Spice Girls days by incorporating Union Jack prints into her home, with a blanket and even a KitchenAid mixer emblazoned with the red, white and blue flag.

