David and Victoria Beckham sell £25m LA home for huge profit

David and Victoria Beckham are preparing for a new chapter in their lives, after selling their Beverly Hills mansion. The couple have reportedly sold their property for $33million (around £25.3million) - some $11million (£8.4million) more than they paid for it in 2007, according to TMZ.

The property is said to have six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a library and swimming pool, and is where the couple lived with their four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - when David played for L.A. Galaxy football team.

Although the family has since relocated to London, where they own a lavish property in Holland Park, they regularly return to Los Angeles in the school holidays, and spent a couple of weeks at their second home over the summer.

However, it's likely that the family will now be looking for a new stateside home in Miami, as David gears up for the launch of his new football team, Inter Miami. The retired footballer has made several trips over to the city in the last couple of years, and holidayed there with his family at Easter.

David and Victoria appear to have an eye for real estate, and own a beautiful property in west London that they spent an estimated £8million on renovating before moving in 2016. Photos shared by the couple on social media show the chic decor, which includes an open hallway with black-and-white tiled flooring, a huge living room with open log fireplace, and a spacious garden where the children can play.

The couple also own a country retreat, a barn conversion in the Cotswolds, where they often travel for a weekend break. The nine-bedroom property has also undergone significant renovation work, with planning documents revealing that David and Victoria hoped to add a 60ft croquet lawn, natural swimming pond, and an orchard with 23 different types of trees and two vegetable patches in their garden.

