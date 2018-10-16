Lady Amelia Windsor just shared a peek inside her bedroom – and it's not what we expected The 23-year-old model lives in London

She may be royalty, but Lady Amelia Windsor's bedroom looks just like that of any other twenty-something! The 38th in line to the throne shared a photo from inside her room on Monday, and it's refreshingly down to earth, with lots of personal mementos on display.

Lady Amelia posed for a selfie in her mirror on Monday evening, writing: "Mel in the mirror." The image shows the 23-year-old dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt, with her long blonde hair braided into two plaits. It also offered a unique glimpse inside her bedroom via the wooden framed mirror that Amelia has adorned with pink fairy lights, and appears to hang above a dressing table.

Lady Amelia Windsor gave fans a look inside her bedroom

Although the room has plain cream walls, Amelia has added character with lots of personal photos. She has placed an array of Polaroid snaps of herself, her friends and family around the mirror frame, while more photos have been stuck up on the walls behind her. The royal has hung a coloured feather decorative ornament on the walls, while a pot on her dressing table has been filled with various skincare products and makeup.

MORE: See how Lady Amelia Windsor celebrated her birthday

Lady Amelia, who is the daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews, lives in London where she works as a model. She often shares glimpses into her home life on social media, and previously gave a look inside her kitchen in an Instagram post earlier this year.

The model lives in London

The model will be grateful of some downtime at home after running London's Royal Parks Half Marathon on Sunday. Amelia ran the race for charity War Child, completing the 13.1 mile route in two hours and one minute, while earning over £1,000 in sponsorship. Sharing a photo with her medal on Sunday, Amelia wrote: "Running in the rain. So honoured to run for such an epic charity. Go team War Child."

MORE: This is how long it takes to iron the royal family's bed sheets

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.