See how Lady Amelia Windsor is celebrating her birthday

Lady Amelia Windsor is celebrating her 23rd birthday in style! The British royal has taken to her Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures from the beach, taking it in turns to upload the words "It's Ma Burfday" in separate posts. It seems Amelia has been making the most of her summer, having jetted to various places including; Tuscany, Ibiza and Majorca. Amelia is the second daughter and youngest child of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews.

Lady Amelia Windsor has turned 23

Although the British royal didn't attend the royal wedding in May, Amelia has been making waves in the modelling world. She is signed to prestigious agency Storm and has walked the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana. Amelia studied French and Italian at Edinburgh University and has even been called "Britain's most beautiful royal" by Tatler magazine. The model, who spent her year abroad studying in Paris and Rome, is a regular on the fashion circuit. The pretty blonde also starred in a fashion campaign for Penelope Chilvers - the designer behind the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite boots.

Last year, in an interview with Miss Vogue, Amelia revealed her hopes of learning more about fashion whilst she studies abroad. "I would love to make a contribution to any aspect behind the creative process," she explained. "On my year abroad I want to really further my understanding of every aspect of a fashion house: from the making of the fabrics to the production of a catwalk show." When it comes to her own fashion advice, she offered: "Comfort first. You'll regret wearing agonising shoes when you want to boogie on the dance floor, and always remember to bring a clutch or bag which has a zip to keep everything secure so your belongings don't fly across the room when you're twirling around."

