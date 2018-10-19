David and Victoria Beckham start work on a huge project together They’ve picked a three-time RHS Chelsea Flower Show winner for the job

The latest phase of renovation work has begun at David and Victoria Beckham’s Cotswolds home – this time creating a ‘fairytale’ garden for them to enjoy with their four children. The celebrity couple have spent a fortune on transforming three Grade II-listed barns into an idyllic family holiday home, and the garden is set to be no exception.

David and Victoria have enlisted three-time Chelsea Flower Shower winner Marcus Barnett to design their garden, which will include a pergola, natural swimming pond that uses water recycled from the main house, and a fruit orchard with 23 different types of trees. The couple will be planting plum, pear, crab apple, wild cherry and witch hazel trees – ideal for health-conscious Victoria to prepare some nutritious homemade treats.

David and Victoria Beckham are transforming the garden at their Cotswolds home

Plans were submitted for the garden in September 2017, revealing that David and Victoria wanted the garden to be one of the focal points of the property, with the two-acre site set to have a team of gardeners working three days a week to keep it in pristine condition. Their original request for an outdoor seating area was denied, with the couple instead opting for a ten-foot-wide pergola that can be removed when necessary.

GALLERY: Inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds retreat

Retired footballer David and his fashion designer wife often spend weekends together at their country retreat, and even celebrated Christmas there in 2017. The nine-bedroom property has been renovated to perfection, and photos shared by the family on social media have shown that they have maintained many of the original features and brickwork to create a country home that is full of character.

The family often spend weekends at their country retreat

Showing their flair for interior design, the couple have furnished the home with opulent pieces such as velvet sofas, antique rugs and beautiful ornaments. The kitchen also features a wood-burning pizza oven, sure to be a hit with close family friend Gordon Ramsay.

MORE: Inside the Beckhams' London home

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.