Masked robbers attempt to break into Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds home Police were called to the mansion in Great Tew, Oxfordshire last week

Victoria and David Beckham have been left devastated after three men tried to break into their country house in the Cotswolds. The couple, who are in Australia with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, fell victim to the attempted burglary in Great Tew, Oxfordshire on Friday. Photos obtained by Mail Online show a gang of balaclava-clad men caught on CCTV, trying to scale the side of the property using a ladder and peering into the mansion.

They were chased away and police were immediately called to the £6million home. According to the report, guests at the nearby Soho Farmhouse also spotted the thieves and ran to scare them off.

The Beckhams fell victim to the attempted burglary last week

David and Victoria were on their way to Sydney at the time of the raid, where the retired footballer is due to make an appearance as an Invictus Games ambassador. Victoria was pictured leaving the airport, wearing a black-and-white striped top teamed with skinny jeans and her trademark large sunglasses.

MORE: Pippa Middleton pictured for first time with baby son

A source has told Metro that the Beckhams plan to stay out in Australia following the attempted burglary. "The family are steadfast in their decision to not let this affect their family holiday or their support for Prince Harry and the Invictus Games," the family friend said.

David and Victoria's best marriage moments:

Loading the player...

David revealed his exciting ambassador role back in August. The father-of-four, who has known Harry for years and was invited to his royal wedding, announced the news on Instagram. He wrote: "I've been lucky enough to meet and work with many serving, veteran and wounded British armed forces personnel over the years and I've been humbled by the courage, resilience and spirit shown by each and every one of them."

MORE: Meghan Markle is 'not sick or tired' and will resume tour

He continued: "So, I'm incredibly proud to announce I will be an Ambassador for this year's Invictus Games in Sydney. The entire Invictus Games team, led by the Duke of Sussex, has achieved remarkable things in such a short space of time, using sport as a powerful force to rehabilitate and unite and I can’t wait to be part of the energy and the excellence of the Games this year. @invictusgames2018 #IG2018."

Make sure you never miss a CELEBRITY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.