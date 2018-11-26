Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have big renovation plans for Frogmore Cottage: get all the details The Grade II-listed cottage is undergoing extensive renovation work

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are transforming Frogmore Cottage into the perfect family home before relocating from London to Windsor early next year. The royal couple have submitted plans to carry out extensive renovation work at the property, which is thought to have been gifted to them by the Queen ahead of the birth of their first child in spring 2019.

Officials from the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead have already approved a planning application to refit the Grade II-listed cottage and install two orangery extensions. The plans – which were approved in July, long before Prince Harry and Meghan’s move was confirmed – also include permission for a bedroom to be built above a studio in the grounds of the cottage. This would potentially mean it could be used as a luxury "granny flat" for Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, who was previously said to be considering a move to the UK to be closer to her grandchild.

Prince Harry and Meghan have submitted plans to renovate Frogmore Cottage

A further planning application was made in October, seeking permission for both internal and external works at the cottage and landscaping in its grounds, but security concerns mean the plans have been made private. A special note on the application states it contains ‘sensitive information’ and that the plans, architect’s drawings and other documents have not been made public.

It is understood that Harry and Meghan hope to turn Frogmore Cottage into a five-bedroom family home, with enough room for a live-in nanny and a nursery for their baby. Kensington Palace have said that the costs of building work will be covered by the Sovereign Grant, while Harry and Meghan are expected to pay for any decorative updates. Similar levels of secrecy surrounded plans for Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, which was given to Prince William and Kate by the Queen following their wedding in 2011.

The couple's new home is located in the grounds of their wedding venue, Frogmore House

It was confirmed on Saturday that Prince Harry and Meghan would be relocating to Windsor in 2019, rather than staying at Kensington Palace as predicted. A palace statement to HELLO! read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

The Duke and Duchess’ new home is a special place for the couple, as it faces the stunning grounds of their wedding reception venue, Frogmore House, within Windsor’s private Home Park.

