Prince Harry reveals his one home habit that Meghan Markle doesn't understand It’s one he inherited from Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan have been living together for almost a year now, but he’s revealed that there’s one habit of his that his wife still doesn’t understand. The Duke of Sussex said he’s a stickler for turning the lights off when he leaves a room – something that’s been instilled in both him and his brother Prince William by their eco-conscious dad, Prince Charles.

Speaking in the BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, the 34-year-old said: "He’s a stickler for turning lights off and that’s now something that I’m obsessed with." William added: "I know, I’ve got serious OCD with light switches now."

Prince Harry said Meghan doesn't understand his obsession with turning lights off at their home

Harry then shared his wife’s thoughts on the "obsession" and questioned if Kate felt the same, saying: "Which is insane because I don’t know if your wife does it but my wife certainly goes, 'Well, why turn the lights off? It’s dark'. I go, 'We only need one light, we don’t need, like, six,' and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit."

Meghan moved into Prince Harry’s home, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, when they announced their engagement in November 2017. The couple, who are now expecting their first child, have since acquired a new home – Apartment 1 at the palace – which will be ideal for starting their family together. The property is an upgrade from their cottage, with 21 rooms and adjoining doors to Prince William and Kate's house, so they'll be able to drop in and visit them and the children whenever they want.

The couple also have a "very remote" home in the Cotswolds, which is close to both the Beckhams' country retreat and Soho House’s Soho Farmhouse, the private members’ club of which Harry and Meghan are both members, and where Meghan reportedly had her hen do for close friends before the royal wedding.

