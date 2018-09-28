How Princess Eugenie’s wedding china compares to Prince Harry and Meghan’s The royal wedding is due to take place on 12 October

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s official wedding china has been unveiled, two weeks ahead of the royal wedding. Like the china released to commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May, the range features some special touches that symbolise the couple’s relationship, and has been produced by Royal Collection Trust.

The collectors’ items feature a monogram surmounted by the coronet of Princess Eugenie, alongside the couple’s entwined monogram. Garlands of ivy symbolise the home Eugenie and Jack share - Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace - while English wild bluebells, forget-me-nots, and the white rose of York add the perfect finishing touches.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding china has been unveiled

The official commemorative range includes a coaster (£20.00), miniature teacup and saucer (£25.00), pillbox (£29.00) and tankard (£39.00), and is available at selected Royal Collection Trust shops and online from 28 September.

While there are a number of similarities between Princess Eugenie and Meghan’s official wedding china - such as the entwined monograms and luxurious gold accents, there are some subtle differences between the two. Prince Harry and Meghan’s chinaware is a cornflower blue shade with white detailing, while Eugenie’s range is white with a colourful floral design.

Prince Harry and Meghan's china featured a colourful cornflower blue design

Royal fans also had a larger selection of merchandise to choose from in celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, including a wedding plate, hinged box and pillbox, as well as a candle, crystal Tot glass and commemorative coin.

Princess Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot in the same venue as her cousin - St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, on 12 October. However, it has been reported that Eugenie has planned a two-day celebration, with entertainment set to include funfair rides, dodgems and plenty of cocktails at a festival-themed bash. The 28-year-old’s wedding is set to have a star-studded guest list too, with David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell all tipped to be in attendance, while Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy is rumoured to be acting as a flower girl.

