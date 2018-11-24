Prince Harry and Meghan to move out of Kensington Palace home – find out why This sounds lovely!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to move out of their home at Kensington Palace. Though currently residing at the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, Meghan and Harry were expected to be moving into a larger, newly-renovated apartment next door to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - but they have chosen instead to move to the beautiful Frogmore Cottage, a place that is very special to the couple. The Windsor home is thought to have been gifted to them by the Queen, and is right where the newlyweds had their private evening wedding reception and where their gorgeous engagement photographs were taken.

Meghan and Harry had their beautiful engagement photographs taken in the grounds of Frogmore House

A palace statement to HELLO! read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will more to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace." The large home - which is reportedly set to undergo a big refurbishment to turn it from staff accommodation into a family residence - faces the stunning grounds of the couple's wedding reception venue, Frogmore House, within Windsor's private Home Park.

MORE: How Meghan celebrated her first Thanksgiving as a royal

Loading the player...

It was revealed in October that the mausoleum at Frogmore House is being restored, too, undergoing extensive restoration work to revive the beautiful building – which is the final resting place of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. As part of the project, which began in June – just weeks after the Duke and Duchess' big day – a new roof, drainage system and windows will be fitted at the mausoleum. It will also involve the excavation of a dry moat around the building's foundations to rectify the damp issues at the source.

MORE: Prince Charles suggests names for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby

Frogmore House – not to be confused with Frogmore Cottage, where Meghan and Harry are thought to be moving - is only open to the public three days of the year, and was originally purchased by George III for his wife Queen Charlotte. Harry's cousin Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn also used the residence for their reception venue in 2008.