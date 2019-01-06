Find out the heartbreaking reason The Queen keeps her Christmas decorations up for 2 months Her Majesty enjoys an extended festive break at the Sandringham estate

While families around the world will be taking their Christmas decorations down this weekend, if they haven't already, one person who won't be doing so is the Queen. Although it is tradition to take down Christmas trees before Twelfth Night, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are said to keep their decorations up until 6 February each year – and the reason is heartbreaking.

The date is an important one for the Queen, as it marks the anniversary of her father's death. King George VI passed away on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House, and she stays there each year to mark the anniversary in private before returning to Buckingham Palace.

The Queen is said to keep her decorations up until 6 February

It is believed by many to be bad luck to keep decorations up past Twelfth Night (5 January), or Epiphany (6 January) however it appears the Queen doesn't believe in these superstitions and has instead created her own traditions over the festive period. And while her other residences at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are decked with huge 20ft Christmas trees and twinkling lights, the decorations at her Sandringham home are said to be much more understated.

The Queen travelled to Sandringham on 21 December for an extended Christmas break. The monarch hosted close family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for Christmas dinner, along with Prince William and Kate and their three young children.

One of the incredible Christmas trees at Windsor Castle

The royals also made their traditional outing to the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate. Other members of the royal family to attend included Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice.

