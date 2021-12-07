Prince William and Kate Middleton's mammoth Christmas tree is twice the size of the Queen's Their tree is bigger than the average house

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don't do things by halves when it comes to Christmas decorations!

Although the royals haven't yet revealed their 2021 tree, their previous designs have been equally as impressive as their 20-room apartment at Kensington Palace in London. Prince William and Kate Middleton typically have a mammoth 30ft style installed in front of their home, which is to date, is the tallest tree of all the royal family members.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton's gigantic Christmas tree revealed

It just tops Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert who once shipped over a 26ft Nordmann fir tree from Germany to be showcased at Windsor Castle. This year, the grandest tree of Windsor Castle reaches 20ft, and it is double the height of Her Majesty's 15ft tree at her Scottish property, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. However, the Queen has also had a number of other trees erected throughout her royal residences.

In 2019, a photo was shared of Kate and William's design, showing that they had decorated the outdoor tree with warm string lights, gold baubles, and a gold star at the top.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas tree in 2019

Inside, the Duchess chooses a Nordmann fir tree to put Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' presents under since they don't cause as much mess.

Roger Brill from Peterley Manor Farm previously shared: "It was an honour to have her here. We chatted about how long we've been farming here, and she was asking me about different types of Christmas trees. She said they now have a Nordmann fir which doesn't drop needles."

Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted a Christmas party in 2018

As for decorations elsewhere in their home, the Duke and Duchess previously opened up the Orangery to host a children's Christmas party in 2018, when they installed a fake snow machine, a large wooden toy soldier and a smaller tree decorated with green and red baubles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had toy soldiers on display

The same year, Historic Royal Palaces shared a special video on Twitter as their Christmas tree was put up and decorated. The design was so tall that cranes were required for decorating, as well as a team of several members who joined forces to make it look as beautiful as possible.

Whatever they end up doing this year, it's safe to say their children are in for a magical transformation.

