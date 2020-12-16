The Queen's festive trail will be loved by Kate Middleton's children – details The public can visit the monarch and Prince Philip's home on the Sandringham Estate

The Queen and Prince Philip have opened the grounds of their private home, Sandringham House in Norfolk, to the public for a rare Christmas event this year.

The monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh usually spend the festive period at the home themselves and so the property tends to be closed, but this year they will be staying at Windsor Castle as a couple for the first time in over 30 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, they have made the decision to launch Luminate, a month-long ticketed winter light trail, running nightly from 17 December – 17 January. The website reads, "Nestled deep within Her Majesty's private Estate, awaits a spectacular, illuminated trail, full of wonder and intrigue, to delight and enthral your senses.

Sandringham House

"As darkness descends, join us on our enchanting journey, as we weave a captivating light trail through the Country Park at Sandringham, the much loved rural retreat of Her Majesty. Immerse yourself in our mesmerising mile long trail, with stunning lighting elements and fabulous light play, all set to ambient music."

The Cambridge family are likely to attend

The event is advisable for all groups, while we're hedging our bets that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be big fans.

Tickets start at £10 per child and £14 per adult on Monday - Thursday, and £12 per child and £16 per adult from Friday – Sunday.

Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate

In total, Sandringham Estate spans a mammoth 600 acres with two properties: Sandringham House – the Queen's abode, and Anmer Hall, Prince William and Kate Middleton's country residence which was gifted to them by the Queen following their royal wedding in 2011. The Cambridges stayed there during the initial coronavirus lockdown period before returning to their London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace when schools reopened and the children resumed their studies.

