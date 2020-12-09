The Queen's bathroom must-haves revealed – and they're so affordable

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen often shares a look inside of her homes with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, but her bathrooms remain much of a mystery. What we do know though, is that the monarch is a big fan of two surprisingly affordable brands: Molton Brown and Yardley London.

She has held a Royal Warrant with the former since 2013, and so it would make sense that she has kitted out her bathrooms with its products, including everything from bath and shower gel to body lotion and bath oil. Her go-tos are the Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel, and the Orange & Bergamot Body Lotion. It’s the label's most iconic fragrance, while both are entirely paraben, gluten and cruelty free.

Her favourite Yardley London product is the Luxury Soap Collection. It comprises of three typically British scents: English Lavender, English Rose and Lily of the Valley, and each comes wrapped in a gorgeous pleated covering. The best bit? It would usually cost you £6, but is currently on offer for just £4.

No doubt, the Queen keeps hers on display for guests to use (when COVID permits), and we're imagining she uses a ceramic soap dish to store them. According to the website, Yardley London prides itself on "capturing the delicate fragrance of English flowers since 1770", while the Queen's Soap Collection is made from 97% natural ingredients.

The Queen and Prince Philip split their time between their homes at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral Estate and Sandringham House. They also have an official residence in Ireland: Hillsborough Castle, and Scotland: The Palace of Holyroodhouse.

They are currently residing at Windsor Castle for Christmas, marking the first time that they have done so in 30 years. They traditionally spend the festive period at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and have done so since 1988.

