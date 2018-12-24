Lady Kitty Spencer heads home for Christmas – and just wait until you see where she lives! Wow!

Lady Kitty Spencer may have spent the past year travelling the world and staying in the most luxurious hotels with her blossoming modelling career, but there’s no place quite like home! Princess Diana’s niece has returned home to South Africa - where she grew up - just in time for Christmas, and made her followers green with envy by sharing a video of the view from the lavish property on Instagram.

"Home Sweet Home," Kitty captioned the clip, which was filmed at sunset and gives a glimpse at what appears to be an infinity pool and terrace from their hilltop home overlooking the sea. "Absolutely stunning," one fan commented on the photo. Another agreed: "Marvellous place Kitty!"

Lady Kitty Spencer has returned to South Africa for Christmas

The 27-year-old also shared a photo as she reunited with one of her friends, Gregg Mallett, who she referred to as her "big brother", much to the confusion of her fans who mistook him for her younger brother Louis. Kitty will no doubt be spending Christmas with Louis, 24, and their twin sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, 26.

The Spencers relocated to South Africa in 1995, and when Kitty’s parents Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken divorced two years later, her father moved back to the UK while the children stayed in Cape Town with their mum. Despite the distance, Kitty and her siblings appear to have maintained a good relationship with their family, including cousins Princes William and Harry, and attended the latter’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle in May.

Comparisons have also been drawn between Kitty and Prince William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, when the model shared a photo of herself on her first day of school on Instagram. Royal fans were quick to point out on their striking similarities, with some even having to do a double take to check that it wasn’t Charlotte herself. "I thought that was Princess Charlotte for a moment," one wrote, while another said: "Charlotte looks like you!" A third added: "Wow, Princess Charlotte is so similar to you."

