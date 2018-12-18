Gordon Ramsay and his family are all ready for Christmas – wait until you see how many presents they have! They're in the festive spirit

Gordon Ramsay and his family are well and truly in the festive spirit! The celebrity chef has put up the tree at the family's beautiful London home, and they already have a huge array of perfectly-wrapped presents to put underneath.

Sharing a photo of his youngest daughter Tilly posing next to the tree with their pet dog, Gordon wrote on Instagram: "Tilly's in charge of the Christmas tree… Guess who's doing the food!!!" Tilly also shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, writing: "Christmas timeeee."

Gordon Ramsay showcased his Christmas tree on Instagram

The huge real Christmas tree takes pride of place in the open plan kitchen, living room and dining room, and has been trimmed with silver, purple and red decorations along with twinkling white fairy lights.

The family appear to have been very busy wrapping gifts judging by the huge selection of presents scattered on the stairs and on a bench under the television. "That is a fabulous tree," one fan commented on the photo. "The presents tho," another wrote.

Gordon's daughters posed by the Christmas tree

It's set to be an extra special Christmas for the Ramsays, as Gordon and Tana's eldest children Megan, Jack and Holly will all be returning home from university to celebrate together. Speaking to HELLO! of the family's Christmas plans, Tana previously said they all get involved in Christmas dinner prep they day before so they can spend more time relaxing together.

"Christmas in the Ramsay house is always a noisy chaotic time but I love it! Gordon tries to engage all the children in dinner prep on Christmas Eve so we can really enjoy the time together on the day after a leisurely breakfast usually cooked by Gordon and Tilly," Tana said. "The kids are older now so it’s more precious to get family time together as they are often out with their friends."

