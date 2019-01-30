How to clean a white shirt – mum shares genius £2.20 hack to remove stains This is brilliant!

Parents will know how difficult can be to keep their children's white school shirts clean, but the answer may be a £2.20 product originally designed to sterilise baby bottles. One mum has shared her genius hack to clean white fabrics, after discovering that Milton's Sterilising Fluid is also effective as a stain remover.

Ashley Baxter from Glenrothes, Scotland, made her discovery on a fan page for cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch, and couldn't resist sharing it on Facebook afterwards, where it soon went viral. Sharing a before-and-after look at her child's school polo shirt, Ashley wrote: "OK so I'm slightly embarrassed to post this, but!! As little kids explore, spill foods, paints etc, I saw a tip on Mrs Hinch page about Milton steriliser fluid, (Mrs H hasn't done this, I tried it after seeing on a fan page it takes stains out)."

Milton sterilising fluid can be used as a stain remover

After giving it a try, the mum said she was "pretty impressed" with the results. She later edited the message to reveal how easy it is to use the sterilising fluid as a stain remover. Simply put one part Milton to three parts boiling water in a large mixing bowl, soak for two hours, and then put in your washing machine on a whites wash. The tip has proved popular among parents, and has been shared over 16,000 times on Facebook, with many people commenting revealing their plans to give it a try.

The before-and-after results have been shown on Facebook

Milton Sterilising Fluid is available for as little as £2 and is used to kill all harmful viruses, fungi, spores and bacteria on baby feeding accessories, plastic toys and bottles. It is not the only cleaning product that can be used for a different purpose; in January Sophie Hinchcliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, revealed that she uses fabric softener to clean her kitchen sink.

The Instagram star also showed her followers how to use tumble dryer sheets to clean her blinds, revealing that as the sheets are anti-static they pick up any dust, and when followed by a wipe of Zoflora disinfectant the blinds are left spotless.

