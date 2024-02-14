We tried Mrs Hinch’s favourite cleaning tools and products - read our honest reviews

When Mrs Hinch posted a reel on her Instagram detailing how cleaning is a form of therapy to her, so much made sense. No wonder the cleanfluencer - who rose to fame and wracked up millions of followers from sharing her cleaning tips and hacks - is the absolute authority when it comes to what to use to get the job done well!
Mrs Hinch's top cleaning kit at a glance
Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop And Bucket Set, £30.99 (SAVE 23%) - great for chemical-free floor cleaning.
Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, £279 (SAVE 35%) - the absolute GOAT of vacuums - especially for pet owners!
Shark Automatic Klik n' Flip Steam Mop, £139.66 (SAVE 7%) - blasts superheated steam for consistent and targeted cleaning without streaking.
Sonic Scrubber Original Household Combi Brush, £22.95 - the multi-use super tool that makes light work of scrubbing
Zoflora Antibacterial Disinfectant Multi-Purpose Concentrated Cleaning Solution, £13.68 (SAVE 10%) - the only all-purpose cleaning solution you need
When Mrs Hinch - full name Sophie Hinchliffe - shares details of her favourite products or cleaning tools, we’re there taking notes. And more than that, we’ve put them to the test. Read on for our honest reviews of everything from Mrs Hinch’s fancy spinning mop to her fave pet stain and odour remover.
If 2024 is the year you’re planning to finally get a clean and sparkly home like Mrs Hinch’s, you definitely need to consider adding some of these gems to your cleaning cupboard!
Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop And Bucket Set
Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop And Bucket Set
Our verdict
"The mop is a really simple idea but I'd never seen one like this before I found it - it really just minimises excess water. You fill up one side with hot water, then give it a spin before you take it to the floor. Your mop is then hot and wet and soapy but not super wet, so it cleans well but you don't have to wait a long time for the floor to dry.
"I use it myself and love it, but I'm not a cleaning expert - but my cleaner, who does this for a living, loves it so much that I even bought her one for her own house!"
Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, HELLO! Chief Content Officer
This mop is constantly on Mrs Hinch’s Instagram. It has over 7k positive reviews at Amazon and is amazing for effortless hands-free winging. It’s detachable head is machine washable, so you use it again and again and the really great thing is that thanks to the microfibre mop tips, 90% of bacteria and dirt can be removed with just water, no need for harsh chemicals.
Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Our verdict:
"I bought a Shark Anti Hair Wrap cordless vacuum about two years ago after researching Shark hoovers for work and seeing that HELLO! readers (and Mrs Hinch) love them! With a family and two cats, I had always had the worst luck with vacuums - they always needed repairs or the brushes would get so clogged with hair I was constantly having to detangle them. Yuck. So my hopes weren't really very high when I finally gave in and bought a Shark.
"Well, I'm now a fan, too! It's lightweight, you can separate the battery to charge it so you don't have to plug in the whole vacuum, it has amazing suction power on both wood floors and carpet, and I absolutely love the easy-to-detach handheld vacuum. The only con is that it doesn't have a stand or anything (which some might consider a plus) - instead, it has these grip pads on the back for freestanding storage so you can lean it against a wall and it stands by itself. You can fully break it down though, so if you don't want to keep it standing up, storage isn't a problem.
"The best part? Cleaning the brushes of my hoover is no longer on my to-do list! The Shark's design means that all the hair goes into the dust cup, not the bristle brush... so voilà - my work is done."
Karen Silas, HELLO! Senior Lifestyle Editor
Mrs Hinch has been a fan of Shark for years, they are “incredible” according to the cleanfluencer, who adds: “I cannot fault Shark. If you’re going to get a vacuum and you’re going to want it for a long time and you’re going to want it to do the best job, Shark is the one. I have used them for many years and I’ve never changed it.”
Shark tout Stratos as their most advanced vacuum cleaner range. It’s a massive hit with pet owners as it’s their best-ever machine for picking up hair with its unique floorhead design combining the brand’s signature DuoClean with Anti Hair Wrap Plus, removing hair from the brush-roll as you clean. It also features Anti-Odour Technology for a fresher-smelling home.
Shark Automatic Klik n' Flip Steam Mop
Shark Automatic Klik n' Flip Steam Mop
Our verdict
"I have wooden floors in my flat, and as a first time homeowner, I'm wary about using any harsh chemicals in case I damage them. However, as a keen cook (and one of the messiest in the world), they're forever getting splashed, and a hoover and a wipe just obviously doesn't cut it!
"The Shark steam mop is absolutely incredible: it produces just water steam so not to damage surfaces, it's easy to get the dirty pads off without touching (ew!), and it has a concentrated jet for any stubborn stains. I've also used the attachments to clean grouting in my bathroom and it is SO satisfying!"
Anna Johnson, HELLO! Head of Social
When asked which steam mop she recommends, Mrs Hinch said: "100% the Shark one! It's amazing!" The automatic gadget eliminates 99.9% of common household bacteria, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers.
Along with its double-sided microfiber pads which trap household dirt with a quick-drying time, the mop works by blasting superheated and concentrated steam for consistent and targeted cleaning without streaking.
Sonic Scrubber Original Household Combi Brush
SonicScrubber Original Household Combi Brush
Our verdict
“My Sonic Scrubber has been a game changer. All those hard-to-reach areas around taps are now easily accessible and it’s especially brilliant for cleaning showers and all the grouting. It comes with several sized heads and reduces the amount of elbow grease and scrubbing needed.”
Hannah Hargrave, HELLO! Deputy US News Editor
Mrs Hinch uses her Sonic Scrubber to clean everything from her washing machine to her kitchen sides! The battery-powered oscillating brush makes light work of scrubbing as it rotates 10,000 times per minute and it features a non-slip handle and a long head which means it can reach into all of the places that are usually neglected.
Zoflora Antibacterial Disinfectant Multi-Purpose Concentrated Cleaning Solution
Zoflora Antibacterial Disinfectant Multi-Purpose Concentrated Cleaning Solution
Our verdict
"Zoflora is a wonder product for me around my home. I love using it diluted to clean my floors and I add a capful to my plugholes in my kitchen and bathroom to combat smelly sinks. Another top tip is to wipe diluted Zoflora on your radiators so your house smells amazing when the heating is switched on. My fave scent? Midnight blooms."
Rachel Avery, HELLO! Homes Editor
"I'd never heard of Zoflora before, but now it's a must-buy when I'm at the supermarket. It was Mrs Hinch who first introduced me to the powers of Zoflora, she loves the stuff. You can use it lots of places in your home, you can spray it, soak it, wipe it or mop with it. I mainly use it on the work surface in the kitchen, but I also use it in my dishwasher - just spray and go, before I run a cycle - and my washing machine. It's great for keeping yout machine disinfected and fresh, inside and out."
Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
Mrs Hinch listed Zoflora Cleaning solution in her top 5 cleaning procts during a chat with HELLO! a few years back and we've definitely seen it pop up on er Instagram since then. And no-wonder - it's resonably priced, multi use and a little goes a long way.
Stardrops Pink Stuff Paste
Stardrops Pink Stuff Paste
Our verdict
"The Pink Stuff - thanks to Mrs Hinch, and basically everyone on TikTok - is a must-have for cleaning. I use this to tackle the tough stains, and it works a treat. I tend to use it for the sink and for any rusting. It only looks so shiny afterwards. My top tip would be to use it on the grouting of your tiles - game changer."
Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
Lenor Tumble Dryer Sheets Summer Breeze 34 Sheets (Pack of 3)
Lenor Tumble Dryer Sheets Summer Breeze 34 Sheets (Pack of 3)
Our verdict
"Even though I don’t have a tumble dryer, I still buy Lenor dryer sheets - hear me out! I add them to the bottom of my laundry basket so that bad smells from my baby’s dirty clothes and my partner’s football kit are kept at bay."
Rachel Avery, HELLO! Homes Editor
Another one of Mrs Hinch's top five cleaning products - she actually uses Lenor tuble dryer sheets to clean her blinds! She wipes a tumble dryer sheet across each slat, before following up by wiping disinfectant on each one to leave them spotless.
SPH2ONGE Super Absorbent Cloth
SPH2ONGE Super Absorbent Cloth
Our verdict
"The Sph2onge is a new modern type of cleaning product - and one that you shouldn't disregard. What's so special about it? Well, it's super absorbent and you can just rinse it under the tap and it's clean. Easy peasy! Mrs Hinch is always using her Sph2onge collection, and loves it to combat the dreaded dust. It's unique material will collect dust, create streak-free shines and remove pet hair from carpets and upholstery."
Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
Sophie loves her super absorbent Sph2onge cloth for damp dusting - and we’ve even seen her clean the insides of her windows with this nifty product. It’s also available in block form as well as the cloth Sophie uses. It can be used on any surface and is great for getting into tricky nooks and crannies.
Dettol All-in-One Disinfectant Spray Pack of 6
Dettol All-in-One Disinfectant Spray Pack of 6
Our verdict
"I’ve always been a big fan of this Dettol spray as it’s so versatile. I use it on everything from my baby changing mat to my door handles. It’s a must-have in your cleaning arsenal!"
Rachel Avery, HELLO! Homes Editor
The Dettol All-in-One Disinfectant Spray is Mrs Hinch's favourite bathroom cleaner. It's a germ buster - it kills 99.9% of bacteria - as well as antibiotic MRSA, E.coli, Salmonella, Rotavirus, Flu virus (H1N1) and 90 percent of all allergens.
Dr. Beckmann Pet Stain and Odour Remover
Dr. Beckmann Pet Stain and Odour Remover
Our verdict
"Mrs Hinch's dog Henry is a lot bigger than mine, and I imagine her pup prints are huge. Luckily I just have Dr. Beckmann's Pet Stain and Odour Remover as an emergency - and I use it on any stain emergency. But it never fails to amaze me when I use it, and the brush head is super easy to use."
Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
Mrs Hinch swears by Dr. Beckmann's Pet Stain and Odour Remover to banish carpet discolouration caused by Henry - it features a nifty two-in-one brush head for residue-free carpet cleaning, removing new and dried-in stains while gentle on colours and textiles.