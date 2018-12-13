Mrs Hinch shares the most exciting news – and the #HinchArmy is obsessed! It’s already a bestseller

If you’ve been won over by Mrs Hinch's ingenious cleaning tips and consider yourself a fully-fledged member of the #HinchArmy, you may want to make a last-minute addition to your Christmas list, and pronto. No, not a case full of Zoflora… but her very first book, Hinch Yourself Happy.

The influencer shared the exciting news with her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, but sadly you’ll have to wait until spring 2019 to read it. Not that it has stopped her loyal fan base from pre-ordering it though; the book has already proved so popular it’s become a bestseller on Amazon, despite not being published until 4 April.

Mrs Hinch's first book has already become a bestseller

Sharing her big news on Instagram, Sophie wrote: "Now I know a lot of you have noticed that I’ve been going into London a lot lately, and that’s because I’ve been working on something very special with Penguin which I’m SO excited about. I’ve only gone and written my own book haven’t I! Me! Soph! Mrs Hinch! With her own book! What the! I just can’t even believe it."

Sophie revealed that it will feature chapters including "all things Hinching to everything you could ever possibly want to know about Mrs Hinch". She also shared her plans to go on a book tour when the title is released in the spring, much to her fans’ excitement.

The Instagram star has over 1.4 million followers

Mrs Hinch found fame earlier this year when her Instagram account went viral and followers became obsessed with her handy cleaning hacks and go-to products. Such is her influence, some of her recommended cleaning products sold out nationwide, and she quickly amassed over one million followers, including Eamonn Holmes, Katie Piper and Giovanna Fletcher.

Speaking to HELLO! in September, Sophie admitted she had been overwhelmed by the reaction to her posts, as well as sharing some of her must-have cleaning products. "In no particular order because you wouldn’t make someone choose a favourite between their children… Flash Bathroom with Febreze (very important), CIF Stainless Steel Spray, Pine Toilet Cleaner, 1001 Carpet Spray and Zoflora," she revealed. Get adding them to your shopping list, Hinchers!

