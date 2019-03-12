Pregnant Stacey Solomon gets into nesting mode at home with boyfriend Joe Swash The Loose Women star is preparing to welcome her third child

Stacey Solomon is already getting into nesting mode ahead of the birth of her third child – by preparing her home for the new arrival. The Loose Women star revealed she had started gardening with her sons on Monday so she can get the outdoor space looking exactly as she wants it before the birth of her first baby with boyfriend Joe Swash.

Mum-to-be Stacey shared a photo of herself taking a break from her chores as she rested in a wheelbarrow, with her son Leighton playfully trying to tip her into a pile of mud. "I'm determined to get my garden exactly how I want it before summer has been and gone… Leighton is determined to get me into the big pile of mud he's become extremely fond of," Stacey wrote. "Who's excited for summer? The rare appearances of the sun are making me so happy."

Stacey Solomon has been gardening at her home before summer

Stacey moved into her "together home" with Joe and her two sons in October, and has shared several glimpses of the property on Instagram, as they work to add their own furniture and stylish touches to each room.

They will soon have another addition to the family home, following the announcement that Stacey is pregnant. The popular TV personality shared the happy news in February, and has since revealed that she plans to find out the gender of her baby.

The Loose Women star lives with Joe Swash and her two sons

"We are definitely going to find out [the sex of the child], we are too impatient. I like to be prepared," she said on This Morning. "At first, I did think I’d love to have a girl, but then I was panicking thinking 'I don't know [baby] girls', so because I have boys already, I feel confident and know what's coming. But in all honesty, we'd just be so grateful if we have a healthy happy baby."

