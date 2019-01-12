Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's exciting shopping trip to decorate new home Although things didn't quite go to plan...

After moving in together in October, Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash decided it was time to start making some exciting home improvements this weekend. Loose Women panellist Stacey took to Instagram Stories to share her delight over being able to go out shopping with Joe while her two sons were looked after by their grandad. She said:"When grandad takes the kids out for the day… As you do when you've got the day off from the children you go home shopping." She then shared videos of her trip around IKEA with Joe, joking about filling the house with sparkly unicorns before making fun of Joe for wanting 'gross' wrestling mats. Most couples will probably relate the the shopping trip!

Stacey and Joe were excited for the trip

After three years of dating, Stacey and Joe moved into their "together home" last year The couple are living in their very first home along with Stacey’s sons Zachary and Leighton. They have since shared several glimpses inside their gorgeous property on social media, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and exposed brick wall in their open plan living room, dining and kitchen area.

The pair soon bickered over what to buy

Stacey revealed her excitement at finally living with Joe in the summer, although she admitted it had given her a new insight into some of his bad habits. "He has no idea how to do a weekly shop and what to buy, and he spray tans on a regular basis inside the house, leaving a constant green-brown tinge on all of the surfaces," she wrote in her Fabulous column. "However, no matter how much these things would bug me if somebody else did them – and they really would send me over the edge – it has rarely scratched the surface."

