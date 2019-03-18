Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid's safety fears after devastating burglaries The newsreader’s home was robbed twice in a month

Susanna Reid is reportedly installing extra security at her home in London after it was burgled twice in a month. The Good Morning Britain star, who lives in Wandsworth with her three sons, is said to have spared no expense on home security and state-of-the-art alarms after the two break-ins, which saw robbers make off with her car and one of her son’s Apple watch and charger.

The mother-of-three’s car was stolen sometime between 10 and 14 February, and was later found abandoned near Wandsworth Common. Meanwhile, the latest break-in occurred on 11 March when expensive electronics and tech was taken, with the robber believed to have climbed in through a window. No arrests have yet been made.

Susanna Reid's house was burgled twice in the last month

The scary incidents come almost nine years after Susanna’s home was raided while she slept in 2010, just days after a Come Dine with Me episode filmed at her residence aired on TV. An iPad, iPhone and her car were among the items stolen on that occasion.

Susanna lives in South London with her sons, Sam, Finn and Jack, from her previous relationship with Dominic Cotton. She rarely shares details of her family life or new relationship with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish on social media, instead choosing to focus on her work and inspiring fans with her daily style posts.

Charlotte Hawkins revealed a tree had fallen down at her house

The 48-year-old isn’t the only Good Morning Britain host to come into difficulty at their home in the last few days; Susanna’s colleague Charlotte Hawkins appealed for help on Instagram at the weekend after revealing that a huge tree in her garden had fallen down after being struck by Storm Gareth.

"TREE DOWN!!!" she captioned one picture showing the damage, while in a second photo Charlotte wrote: "Tree update… it’s gone! Big thanks to our neighbours & friends who rushed round to help with chainsaws at the ready this weekend."

