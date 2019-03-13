Patsy Palmer shares a peek inside her new living room – and the views are amazing The former EastEnders star moved home earlier this month

Patsy Palmer has given fans a peek inside her new home – and the views are beautiful! The former EastEnders actress has recently moved into a beachfront property in Malibu with her husband Richard Merkell and their children, and appears to be settling in well to her new home.

Sharing a photo from her living room on Tuesday evening, Patsy wrote on Instagram Stories: "And relax." The photo showed Patsy's geometric print sofa placed in front of a large window, with orange cushions and a rattan table alongside it. A coffee table was topped with a selection of books, ornaments and a glass candleholder – but the highlight is the view from outside the property, with the coastline visible in the background.

The mother-of-four previously impressed her followers by sharing a photo of the view from her balcony, writing: "View from our new home!!! Today I feel so blessed it’s mind blowing what God has up his sleeve if you just pray and let it go."

The actress moved to Los Angeles in 2014 and appears to have settled in well to her new hometown. Patsy regularly shared photos from her former home, which had a balcony with its own fire pit and scenic views, and tributes to her London roots with Union Jack print homeware accessories.

The 46-year-old has taken a step back from acting during her time stateside, and has instead launched her own venture, the Commonwealth Lifestyle Foundation. But her children look to be following in her footsteps with careers in acting and modelling; eldest son Charley Palmer Rothwell, 26, has appeared in films including Dunkirk and Darkest Hour, while her teenagers Fenton and Emilia Merkell are both aspiring models.

