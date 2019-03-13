Khloé Kardashian's amazing pantry is like a sweet shop – take a look inside It's enough to make your mouth water

Khloé Kardashian has shared a peek inside her impeccably-organised pantry, and she appears to have taken inspiration from her sister Kendall Jenner. Just like the model, Khloé has filled her walk-in pantry with dried foods and baking ingredients – and it's just like a sweet shop, with a huge selection of biscuits, cereals and snacks on display.

The floor-to-ceiling shelving is lined with clear plastic containers and white woven baskets, all of which have been neatly labelled to show what's inside. From "Jams and Jellies" to "Oatmeal" and "Healthy Snacks", Khloé's pantry is incredibly well stocked ready for whatever craving that strikes.

Khloe Kardashian shared a look inside her incredibly organised pantry

The mum-of-one has plenty of baking equipment too, including glass jars filled with sugar and flour, milk chocolate chips, sprinkles and candles. "Random, but this makes me happy," Khloé captioned a photo of the space, while tagging the company responsible for implementing the organisation system – The Home Edit. The professional home organisers also tackled the office at Khloé's Calabasas home, which had also been neatly organised with pink filing units and ring binders.

GALLERY: Look inside Khloe Kardashian's beautiful home

Khloé has previously said she developed a love of organisation from her mum, Kris Jenner, and it appears her siblings have too. Kourtney Kardashian once shared a photo from inside their younger sister Kendall's kitchen, saying it was "too much for me to handle".

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian is stocked up with food supplies and baking ingredients

Meanwhile, Kourtney once revealed the effort she made to make her friends and family feel welcome when staying with her by showing her amazing guest room. "I always put fresh robes, bath towels, extra blankets and bottled water in the guest room, so it has a hotel vibe. Also, I love putting cool art books and Taschen coffee-table books out, so friends have something to read before they fall asleep," she said.

MORE: Kris and Kylie Jenner share a peek inside their mind-blowing homes

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.