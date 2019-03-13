Neil Patrick Harris surprises his brother with an amazing home makeover – and you HAVE to see it What an amazing brother!

Neil Patrick Harris has proven himself to be the best brother after surprising his older brother Brian to an amazing home renovation. The How I Met Your Mother star said he wanted to provide his sibling with a place he can escape and truly relax, just like the restored townhouse where he lives with his husband David Burtka and their two children.

"Brian has always been a fantastic older brother. He doesn't always want me to spoil him, but I thought this renovation would help create an amazing space for his next big chapter," Neil said in an episode of My Houzz. "Using Houzz, I was able to find a very talented local designer and landscape architect, share my ideas with them and buy everything we needed for a stunning transformation. I couldn't be happier about how it turned out."

Neil Patrick Harris wanted to transform his brother's home (Photo: Houzz)

Neil focused on two parts of Brian's home in Albuquerque, New Mexico – the unfinished den and back garden – transforming them beyond recognition into a modern space and outdoor oasis, with a helping hand from Samuel Design Group and Serquis + Associates Landscape Architecture from the Houzz community.

The finished result of the living room renovation is impressive (Photo: Houzz)

Working together, they created a vision for each space, turning the den into a light and modern room with a stylish midnight blue velvet chair and crushed glass tiles around the fireplace to add pops of colour.

Before Brian's garden was untidy with nowhere to sit and socialise (Photo: Houzz)

Meanwhile, the garden was designed to be a functional space that Brian can enjoy with his friends and family, with wooden decking, an outdoor dining table and separate comfy seating area. Neil's brother will also be able to keep bees – something he has always wanted to be able to do. "It's an oasis in the desert," Brian said when he saw it for the first time. "It's so zen."

Now the garden has been transformed into an outdoor oasis (Photo: Houzz)

He added: "To find out that not only do I get to have bees now, but that the whole backyard has been designed to make bees happy — it’s just wonderful."

Neil is not the only star to treat their nearest and dearest to a home renovation using Houzz; Gordon Ramsay, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell have all starred in the My Houzz series, which is executive produced by Ashton Kutcher.

